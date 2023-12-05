Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Hakan Singh Dhaliwal, 73, of Canton, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Ryan J. Johnston, 37, of Rushsylvania, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Javior Nazier Bostic, 18, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Caleb Edwin Bowman, 25, of Eaton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Romona King, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Pamela G. Leckey, 57, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Kelvin Wayne Gibson, 37, of Duncanville, Texas, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Derek J. Brannon, 38, of Lima, was charged with rules turns at intersections, $130 fine.

Jaden Isaiah Strunk, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica M. Kreitzer, 40, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Trenton E. Davis, 76, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $188 fine.

William Arruda, 33, of Russia, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $136 fine.

Isaish L. Price, 24, of Marysville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Adolfo A. Zambrano, 51, of Gahanna, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Daniel P. Prizznick, 39, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $116 fine.

Christopher Wilt, 20, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and failure to control/weaving – dismissed, $213 fine.

Chad E. Hirsch, 44, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with no operator license, driving under suspension and speeding, $285 fine.

Alex J. Clune, 32, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Cory W. Miller, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Raymond E. Millet, Jr., 34, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Denis Edward James, 69, of Massillon, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Amber N. Aselage, 38, of Fort Loramie, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

Scott James Hartzell, 35, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $363 fine.

Nicholas J. Gaswint, 45, of Granger, Texas, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Devontae G. Raju, 26, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Jeffrey A. Meyer, 39, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone