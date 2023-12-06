Midmark accepting technical scholarship apps

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments, has announced five technical scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are residents of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby County high schools.

The scholarships are aimed at students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, computer information systems, computer science, software engineering or industrial engineering at an accredited four-year university.

The scholarship program offers multiple technical scholarships, including three $10,000 scholarships and paid co-op experiences for two semesters with one semester during junior or senior year, one $5,000 scholarship with a paid co-op experience for one semester and one $2,500 scholarship. Eligible students can apply for all scholarships with one application.

For more information on the requirements and to apply, visit www.midmark.com/techscholarships. If you have any questions, you can also email your application documents or questions to [email protected]. The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains eleven additional locations in the United States, including four innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit www.midmark.com.