Morris named Minster police chief

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman

For the Sidney Daily News

MINSTER — Minster’s new police chief comes from within the village’s own force. Eric Morris was named as the new police chief, effective immediately, with his swearing in at the Tuesday, Dec. 4, Minster council meeting. Before his promotion, he served as an officer on the force. His annual salary is $65,480.

In a related action, council passed an ordinance allowing the chief of police to establish residency outside of the village limits. Morris currently has a home in St. Marys.

In a move to change some parts of village tax codes, council passed by emergency an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Codified Ordinances of the village of Minster regarding municipal income tax. Village Administrator Don Harrod said that, due to the passage of House bill 33, four changes needed to be made to the village’s income tax code. The four changes include: prohibiting charging income tax for people under 18 years of age; changing tax rates on net profits for remote workers; adding an extended date to file; and reducing late filing fees from $100 down to $25.

In a personnel action, council accepted the resignation of Brian Drexler, who served as sargeant for the Minster Police Department.

Approved was a motion to purchase MARCS Radios for the Fire Department through state purchasing. The village administrator said the $64,700 would buy a base station, radios for all trucks and five portables for officers.

Trent Langenkamp was re-employed as a part time employee to work over the Christmas break. Langenkamp will be working to update the village’s GIS program.

A bid package for the purchase of two 1500 KVA Three Phase Pad Mount Transformer will go out after council approval. It is estimated the cost will be $73,000 each.

A first reading was given to an ordinance authorizing the annual contract for income tax collection services with the city of St. Marys.

Second readings were approved for:

– an ordinance authorizing the execution of the 2023 WASG Power Pool Participant Schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc. The purpose is to pool electrical power with one or more utility systems to reduce electrical costs.

– a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute necessary paperwork to have the Village of Minster join the Western Ohio Rural Planning Organization.

– an ordinance consenting to and cooperating with the Ohio Director of Transportation for the State Route 66 Crosswalk Project.

Council accepted a report of $111,067.10 in receipts and $1,292,805.39 in invoices for the past month.

In his report to council, village administrator Don Harrod said Fenson Contracting is finishing up most of the underground work on West Seventh Street and will begin to prepare the area for a winter lay over now that the asphalt plants have closed down in the area.

Fenson Contracting also continues to work on Sixth Street. Currently, Harrod said they are working on the storm sewer alongside Nidec’s new addition.

Contractor H.A. Dorsten continues to work on the new addition at the police department. Crews continue to lay block for the required tornado shelter and the building walls. They have also started to prepare for the delivery of the trusses for the building.

The Parks Department will be welcoming Santa Claus to the village on Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa will arrive by the fire truck at noon for the annual event at the gazebo in Minster Machine Centennial Park.

The last official day of leaf pick-up for the village was Dec. 4. However, the village will make one last run through the village on Dec. 8, weather permitting.

DWA’s crews are in town putting together the playground equipment at the Paris Street Park. Once this is completed, they will fence off the area for the winter. The pour of the rubber surface will be done in early spring once the weather warms up.

Eitri Foundry and the village are going to officially open the third phase of the solar project with an event held at the site on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will also provide residents with information on the village’s proposed community solar project, where residents can subscribe to participate in the program.

Council then went into executive session but no announcements were made when they returned to regular session.

