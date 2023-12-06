Out of the past

125 years

December 6, 1898

At the meeting of the board of education held Monday evening, it was decided to have but one week for the Christmas holiday vacation.

——-

Major J.S. Loughlin, a member of the Ohio Shiloh Battlefield Commission, who has recently returned from a trip over the battlefield with the commission, has made out a list of the soldiers of the 20th O.V.I who were killed in the battle or died shortly after and were buried in the Shiloh cemetery. Fourteen of these were from Shelby County. There are 4,000 soldiers buried in the cemetery.

100 years

December 6, 1923

Attorney General Daugherty in his annual report calls the liquor smuggling business the most gigantic criminal problem the U.S. has ever faced on the high seas.

——-

The 1923-24 basketball season for the local high school will be opened Friday evening, when the Wapakoneta High School team will meet Sidney on the high school floor. Members of the local team include: Captain Eicher, Sproul, Claude Greene, Cowan, and Runyon, with Stiles and Seving in reserve.

75 years

December 6, 1948

Members of the Sidney Civic Association’s Christmas Decorating committee were today making a last minute check of details in connection with preparation for the Christmas opening this weekend. Members of the committee are: Wallace Masteller Jr., chairman; Joseph Belser, Harold Harris, Marcellus Hentrich, Ricard Quellhorst and Jack Rhees, co-chairman of the merchant’s group.

——-

The seventh anniversary of Pearl Harbor will be observed by members of the Sidney Post of the American Legion tomorrow evening, Commander Elwood Young said today.

50 years

December 6, 1973

NEW YORK – Penn State’s John Cappalletti, a workhorse tailback who finished fourth among both the nation’s rushing and scoring leaders, today was named the 39th winner of the Heisman Trophy, symbolic of the most outstanding college football player in the country.

——-

COLUMBUS – Ohio hunters harvested a record number of deer during the 1973 gun season, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. The season ended Saturday and preliminary figures showed 6,538 deer taken. This year’s crop was 47 percent larger than the 1972 record of 4,431.

25 years

December 6, 1998

Everybody, particularly South Caroling fans, want to know when former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz will take over the Gamecocks. It seemed like a done deal Thursday, with Holtz saying as much in an interview with USA Today.

——-

Sidney resident Delanya Goings was a second-place winner of a nationwide essay contest sponsored by Wal-Mart department stores and the Walt Disney Co. A student at Bridgeview Middle School, Goings, 13, composed an essay on the topic “Hometown Spirit.” Going was notified recently of her second-place finish and received a box of Disney merchandise in the mail.

