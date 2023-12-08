Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room in the main high school building.

Items on the agenda includes reports from the board, superintendent and treasurer; approval of fund transfers; approved an updated fiscal year 2024 appropriations resolution; electing a president pro-tem for the January organizational meeting; approve meeting dates for 2024; accept donations; approve out-of-state travel for the Germany Apprenticeship trip; approve an agreement with Levin Porter Associates for the addition and renovation project; approve an increase on the base salary for the 2024-25 contract year; and approve personnel items.

Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on Dec. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton,. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 9 a.m.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the media center at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving the treasurer’s report; committee reports, setting a time and date for the January board meeting and reorganizational meeting; accepting donations; approve a resolution of commendation; accept a resignation; hire personnel; hire substitute teachers; hire student of student athletic workers an discuss an indoor track.

Russia School Board

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. at the school. The meeting date was changed due to scheduling conflicts.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — A meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney is scheduled for Dec. 14, 2023 at 3 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2, Sidney.