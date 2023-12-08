Out of the past

125 years

December 8, 1898

The History University Center was organized last evening in the high school building. Miss Grace Whitworth, the organizer, has been successful in forming a club of 25 members with the following officers: H.T. Mathers, leader; J.D. Barnes, president; Mrs. Hugh Doorley, vice president; Mrs. Jean M. McCaslin, secretary and treasurer.

——-

The Post Office Department has ordered that all towns having free delivery can also have house to house collections. To insure it, however, the householder must have a suitable box. Six boxes have been approved by postal authorities out of some 1,200 different ones examined.

100 years

December 8, 1923

Mandamus proceedings will probably be resorted to in DeGraff to compel the reopening of the schools there which were closed Monday by the DeGraff Board of Education because of a lack of funds to maintain the schools longer. It is maintained that a levy for school operations approved by the voters in the fall of 1922 was never put on the tax duplicate.

——-

Employees of the Sidney post office will be given the opportunity to spend a part of Christmas at home this year instead of making it the busiest day of the whole year as it has been in the past. Employees will work until noon and then the rest of the day is their own.

75 years

December 8, 1948

Further discussion of state orders calling for the fire-proofing of Sidney district schools marked the regular meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last evening. John Karney, an inspector with the state Department of Industrial Relations, warned the board the state may take drastic action unless the local schools are improved. Supt. Fred B. Louys pointed out today that the board is stymied because no funds for repairs are available.

50 years

December 8, 1973

The Rev. Rudolf Kampia will be installed as pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, County 25-A and Mason Road, Sunday.

——-

The energy crisis may have a bright side it seems. For the past three days, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have not investigated one auto mishap. At least part of the reason for this may be that motorists are slowing down a little to save fuel or are driving less because of high gas prices.

25 years

December 8, 1998

Nearly 1,000 people turned out Sunday afternoon for the Gateway Arts Council’s first holiday event called “Christmas in Historic Sidney: A Tour of Homes and Castles.” In addition to tours, there were also events at the courtsquare.

——-

PHOTO: Stacie Archer, featured artist for December at Amos Memorial Public Library, sets up one of the exhibits in his display on printmaking. Archer, a senior at Ohio University, will graduate in the spring with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. He has received numerous scholarships and awards in the field of art and is a Sidney High School graduate.

——-

CLEVELAND (AP) – Glenn Burks doesn’t live on Cleveland’s east side but lately he’s found himself stopping in the area every time he drives through. The reason is this: 79.9 cents a gallon for gasoline. “Whenever I’m on this side of town I fill up,” Burks said.

