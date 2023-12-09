125 years

December 9, 1898

The following officers have been elected by the classes at the high school: seniors, Paul Patton, president; Ralph Graham, secretary and treasurer; juniors, Elsa Klute, president; Raymond Patton, secretary and treasurer; sophomores, Hugh Beebe president; Ben Pfefferle, vice president, Irma Pfefferle, treasurer and Anna Graham, secretary; freshmen, James Van Riper, president.

100 years

December 9, 1923

Acting Postmaster Harry Oldham has received word from the first assistant postmaster general authorizing the appointment of an additional regular carrier to the local post office staff. Wallace Gross will be named to the position which becomes effective on Dec. 15.

——-

Dr. H.E. Beebe, county chairman for the Harding Memorial, has named a general committee to have charge of the subscriptions for the fund in Shelby County. It is composed of: D. Oldham, chairman; William Shine, Ms. H. Roth, James Anderson, R.D. Mede, F.O. Christian, Dr. A.W. Hobby, Harry Faulkner, Clem Crusey, Fred Russell, W.T. Johnston.

75 years

December 9, 1948

Workmen today were cleaning up the remainder of the debris resulting from the dynamiting of the old abutment of the Big Four railroad bridge over State Route 47 at the entrance to Tawawa Civic Park. A natural entrance into the park from the highway will be developed at that location.

50 years

December 9, 1973

Ferd E. Freytag, Sidney architect, was among those recognized for their years of service, when members of the Dayton Chapter of the American Institute of Architects held their honor awards program Thursday evening. Freytag’s membership extends over a period of 33 years.

——-

Sidney’s Johnny Wiggins, Miami University’s leading pass receiver this past football season and an All-Mid-American Conference selection, has been named to the Churchmen’s All-American Team. The church group selects the 22 most outstanding gridders who participate in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Association.

25 years

December 9, 1998

PHOTO: The Delaware version of the new 50 states quarter is shown Monday from the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. The head-side, however, remains the same. The U.S. Treasury began rolling off the new batch of quarters, with the first one commemorating Delaware.

——-

CINCINNATI (AP) – A day after punter Lee Johnson called for change, the Cincinnati Bengals changed punters. The Bengals released Johnson on Monday, less than 24 hours after he suggested that the front office needs to change its ways if it wants to win again. Although general manager Mike Brown insisted the move had nothing to do with Johnson’s comments, the punter wasn’t convinced.

——-

ANNA – Anna’s move toward establishing a varsity football program took a big step today when the schools in the Cross County Conference voted unanimously to add the Shelby County school to the league in the year 2001. Anna started football this year at the junior varsity and junior high levels, and is the only Shelby County League school to have the sport. The news will not affect Anna’s standing in the SCL because the affiliation with the CCC is for football only.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.