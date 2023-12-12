Wilson Health introduces new CT scanner

On hand for the ribbon cutting of the new CT scanner at Wilson Health were, left to right, Dr. Michael Gelbart, MD; Aaron Thompson, radiation technician; Jimmy Thomas, radiation technician; Desiree Williams, director of imaging; Jane Luthman, radiation technician; and Missy Talmadge, chief nursing officer. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The radiology department at Wilson Health recently upgraded their CT scanner to the state-of-the-art GE Revolution Maxima.

“With the acceleration of technology and the advancement of AI software, our old scanner quickly became outdated making the need for a new CT scanner a top priority,” said Director of Radiology Desiree Williams. “Upgrading to a new model scanner allows for high resolution imaging, lower radiation exposure, more weight capacity and smart technology to account for specific patient anatomy.”

The new system also improves patient position accuracy and simplifies the entire patient set-up process by providing one-click, hands-free detection and automation.

The new scanner also reduces noise, decreases patient breath hold times, reduces time in the scanner, accelerates exam time from start to finish, reduces patient dose and decreases contrast quantity. It improves the exam quality on patients where hardware (such as joint replacement) is present with metal artifact reduction software.

One of the unique features the CT scanner offers is the ability to demonstrate the scan process to those who speak a different language or young children who may not understand directions or what is being asked, making the process more convenient for all who use the services.

“With this new scanner, we are able to deliver more personalized and comfortable care due to hands-free operation,” Williams said.

Williams said there are 64 channels available on the CT scanner, which can take 128 slices (photos) of the area being scanned. It provides more detailed photos of the patient.

The scanner can also modulate the amount of the radiation dose being given to the area being scanned.

If a person has a surgical implant the scanner can be set so the scan is not difficult to read, she said.

“The scanner is more efficient. It has a high quality image and we’re able to do more procedures,” said Williams.

“The image quality is much better,” said Dr. Michael Gelbart. “If it’s a small lesion, we can see it much better. The procedure is also more comfortable for the patient.”

Wilson Health Radiology & Imaging is located on Wilson Health’s main campus at 915 W. Michigan St., in Sidney. To contact the office or schedule an appointment, call 937-498-5336.