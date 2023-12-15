Girls basketball notes: Unexpected youth movement hasn’t slowed Botkins

Botkins’ Janel Platfoot dribbles with pressure from Fairlawn’s Cassie Heath during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Botkins Athletic Center. Platfoot scored eight points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Maddilyn Frey drives with pressure from Fairlawn’s Cassie Heath during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Botkins Athletic Center. Frey scored six points and had five rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — Newcomers have had to step up sooner than expected for Botkins. Second-year coach Tyler Carson said they’re learning their roles quickly.

The Trojans took a 12-point lead by halftime and ran away in the second half to beat Fairlawn 54-24 on Thursday and break a two-game losing streak. They improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Shelby County Athletic League play.

Botkins is playing without senior guards Malanie Maurer and Camdyn Paul, who are both multiple-year players.

Maurer tore an ACL and will miss the season, and Paul is working to return from an ankle injury. Paul suffered an injury in late November and returned to the court for the first time in two weeks in the fourth quarter on Thursday.

“We had to kind of adjust our style a little bit,” Carson said. “We’re adjusting to new roles. We’ve been playing well together, have been sharing the basketball. Everybody has contributed to scoring.

“Tonight, it was good to see us playing team basketball. It wasn’t just one player. We were taking what was available.”

Freshman guard Peyton Platfoot led Botkins with 11 points and had five rebounds. Carson said he was pleased with her play, as well as freshman post Maddilyn Frey, who scored six points and had five rebounds.

“They kind of got thrown to the wolves a little bit as freshmen playing varsity in a tough conference, but they’re settling into their roles now, and it’s good to see,” Carson said.

Senior guard Reagan McPheron scored nine points and senior guard Janel Platfoot and junior post Jana Metz each scored eight points. Metz led the squad with six rebounds.

Botkins beat Coldwater 37-30 and New Knoxville 47-34 in nonconference games to start the season before losing 66-18 to Fort Loramie and 41-25 to Jackson Center last week.

“We thought we were going to be a highly-experienced team coming into the season,” Carson said. “With the injuries, now we’re a little bit of a youth movement. But we’ve still got some experienced players.

“Our goals might be a little different than at the start of the season, but it’s still to get better every game. I think we’re doing that, and getting comfortable and figuring out how to put together a win.”

Six players scored in the first quarter on Thursday to help the squad build a 17-12 lead. The Trojans shut down the Jets in the second quarter and used a 10-3 advantage to take a 27-15 halftime lead.

Botkins hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter (including two by McPheron) to power a 20-3 scoring edge that secured the win.

The Trojans are scheduled to host Russia (3-4, 2-1) on Saturday and New Bremen (2-3) on Tuesday.

Fairlawn, which is under the guidance of first-year coach Derek Gunter, dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in league play. The Jets have lost six straight since beating Bradford 46-37 on Nov. 27. They’re scheduled to travel to Newton (4-2) on Saturday.

Cassie Heath and Lani Clemons each scored seven points for Fairlawn on Thursday.

Fort Loramie wins sixth in a row

The Redskins beat Jackson Center 52-30 in an SCAL game on Thursday in Fort Loramie for their sixth straight win.

Victoria Mescher scored 11 points while Summer Hoying scored nine points and had 12 rebounds. Avery Brandewie scored nine points and had six rebounds and Jaden Rose scored eight points and had four steals and four assists.

Fort Loramie (6-1, 4-0) is the last remaining undefeated SCAL team. The team is scheduled to travel to rival Minster on Saturday.

Jackson Center dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in SCAL play. Macy Klopfenstein and Presley Reese each scored eight points.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.