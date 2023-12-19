Out of the past

125 years

December 19, 1898

The Sidney Electric Light Company will hereafter operate their dynamo, furnishing light for the business houses and residences about the city, all night. They have heretofore furnished light only up until midnight. The change is made on account of several places that are required to be kept open all night having recently put in electric lights. They were on all night last night for the first time.

——-

The C.H. & D. railroad expects to have a larger holiday trade this year than ever. Tickets will be sold to all commercial centers, like Cincinnati, Toledo, Chicago, etc. Ironclad form tickets will be used. In order to secure tickets come early.

100 years

December 19, 1923

Elmer Williams, of this city, will be the new manager of the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. store in the Berger building on South Ohio Avenue. He replaces Thomas Robinson who resigned after purchasing the grocery of John Sheffbuch last week.

——-

Mayor-elect Roy Bland announced this morning the appointment of Philber Abe, of Spruce Avenue, to the post of director of public safety under the new administration. He will succeed H.A. Morris. Abe has been employed at the plant of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. for the past several years as an assistant superintendent.

75 years

December 19, 1948

E.E. Rees, Washington Township farmer, is the 1949 president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau. He follows William Joslin, Jr., as president, the latter completing three terms of one-year each before retiring. August Cordonnier, Loramie Township, is the new vice president. Miss Rebecca Elsner, Turtle Creek Township, secretary-treasurer.

——-

Sidney police were notified last night that a car belonging to Mrs. H.H. Dearth, North Main Avenue stolen here on Dec. 9 had been found by the police department of Pontiac, Mich. The car was abandoned in a parking lot.

50 years

December 19, 1973

Charles Dorsey of Sidney, a sophomore at Ohio Northern University, has been elected as editor for the 1974-75 academic year in Phi Mu Delta, a social fraternity on the campus. He is a business administration major.

——-

Two Turtle Creek Township farms will become involved in the fuel finding business either late this month or early January. It was announced yesterday the 3,200 foot wells will be sunk on the property of Jerome L. and Constance Meyer and Cletus N. and Janet Schmiesing. The Meyer property is on Russell Road, west of Kuther Road and the Schmiesing land is on Ohio 705, west of Ohio 29.

25 years

December 19, 1998

WASHINGTON (AP) – In an extraordinary day of tense and partisan debate, the House closed in Friday night on impeachment of President Clinton – the first time a chief executive has been cited for high crimes and misdemeanors on the floor of Congress in 30 years.

——-

LONDON (AP) – Giving his first cyber-interview, Paul McCartney chatted with fans, gave away his mashed potato recipe and talked about his late wife, Linda. The session, held Thursday to promote Mrs. McCartney’s posthumous album, “White Prairie,” lasted 80 minutes.

——-

PHOTO: Little lamb Nick Meyer, 6, son of Leroy and Rosemary Meyer, Fort Loramie, takes a moment of repose while he waits for his part as a sheep in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Christmas pageant.

