The Riverside Junior High Student Council members. Bottom row: Karston Duckro, left to right, Karly Gillman, Rolissa Foreman, and Brenden Lattimer. Middle row: Addison Shoe, left to right, Chloe Purtee, Molly Carman, and Bentley Collier. Top row: Valerie Knight, Kyle Winfrey, Lilly Meredith, and Mrs. Dunham. Courtesy photo

DEGRAFF — The Riverside Junior High Student Council members recently raised money for the Brandyberry family through the sale of candy canes and anonymous donations.

A total of $230 was donated to the family. Student Council members sold candy canes during their lunch the week of Dec. 4. Staff and students were able to purchase the candy canes and have them delivered to a friend. A total of 160 candy canes were sold.