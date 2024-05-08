The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association recently chose two scholarship recipients for its annual scholarship(s) in the amount of $500 each.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships are Jackson Center graduate Morgan Kipker and Fairlawn graduate Ashley Roush.

Kipker graduated from Jackson Center in 2022; she attends Bowling Green State University and will be a junior in the fall. She is a Family and Consumer Science Education major, maintaining a 3.781 GPA. Kipker is the daughter of Matthew and Vicki Kipker.

Ashley Roush graduated from Fairlawn in 2021; she attends Ohio University and maintains a 3.91 GPA. She is majoring in

Middle Childhood Math, Language Arts, and Science. She is the daughter of Darrin and Karen Ike.

Both Kipker and Roush will be honored at the August luncheon/meeting and presented checks at that time.

The scholarship program is sponsored by retired teachers from the Shelby County school systems. The funds have been collected by donations, sales and memorials.