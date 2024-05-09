Photo: Riverside Elementary hosts talent show

Riverside Elementary School students recently participated in a talent show. The talent show is an opportunity for students at Riverside Elementary in kindergarten-sixth grade to display their creativity and skill in front of their peers, family and community members. Approximately 100 students participated in this year‘s talent show whether by performing or running the show in leadership positions. Students auditioned in April to qualify to perform in the show. Each student that participated earned a Riverside “Let Your Talent Show” bag purchased by the Riverside Music Boosters and filled with various items. Students were invited to purchase shirts that they wore and support of all talent show performers on May 3. Mrs. Noah believes it was a very successful show and is proud of all the students who participated.

Courtesy photo