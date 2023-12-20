ScoresBroadcast.com remains free of charge to users

ScoresBroadcast.com, the online play-by-play service of high school sports contests, is free of charge to users and has been for 18 years, despite some recent attempts by scammers to take advantage of the highly popular site.

Apparently, Google advertisements, which may pop up after “listen live” is clicked on the ScoresBroadcast.com site, attempt to “trick” people into applying a credit card to payment for joining the site and hearing a broadcast.

These fraudulent attempts are no different than someone receiving via email a bogus invoice which tries to induce payment for a phony service or product that was never received or even considered.

Christian Netcast in Virginia, which performs the hosting and serving for ScoresBroadcast.com, has taken steps to remove such Google ads that might appear when attempts are made to access the site for play-by-play. The Netcast tech support staff is aware of the problem, which has been prevalent on other sites it hosts, and continues to execute quality control measures on its end to banish such undesirable pop-ups and banners, some of which may request “money.”

Close to 3,000 listeners joined ScoresBroadcast.com for game presentations throughout 2023. More than 3.2-million users have participated since the site’s inception on Friday, Dec. 1, 2006, when Russia and Jackson Center played a boys basketball game.

ScoresBroadcast.com has always been supported by west central Ohio business and industry and will forever be available free of charge. Lacal Equipment in Jackson Center was a SCORES founding partner and is the major anchor sponsor today 18 years later.

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, begins its 19th year next month.

For a dozen of these years or more — additional, long-term support for ScoresBroadcast has been provided by firms such as Barker Insurance at 9040 County Road 25A on the north edge of Sidney; Dickman Supply with locations in Sidney, Celina, Greenville, and Marysville; Goffena Furniture and Mattress on West Michigan in Sidney; and Clancy’s on Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney.

The following Fort Loramie organizations have also assisted the free play-by-play service for many years: American Architectural Glass; M & A Muffler and Tires; Gaier’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Tom & Jerry’s Plumbing Electric Heating and Air Conditioning; and Risse Meiring CPA’s and Business Consultants.

In Russia, the Francis-Schulze Company and Superior Aluminum Products have been site participants for a lengthy tenure.

Osgood Bank in Osgood and Chickasaw in Mercer County and in Fort Loramie and Indian Lake has also been a long-time supporter.

Over the life of ScoresBroadcast.com, nearly 50 organizations have participated in sponsorships, which enable listeners to join without cost.

Christian Netcast reminded users of SCORES that various free software ad-blockers are capable of eliminating ads, malware, phishing sites and more. AdLock works on both desktop and mobile devices to block ads and trackers. AdGuard is the most easily customized ad-blocking choice. It is compatible with about every device and platform.

Netcast was created 24 years ago in Bangor, Maine, by two high-tech entrepreneurs who attended a local church and found the need to have church services broadcasted on the Internet. Only a handful of customers existed at first. In 2007 the company opened offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and expanded quickly.

According to Christian Netcast, no other Internet-based-.com, play-by-play service in the eastern half of the United States offers the unique features and characteristics of SCORES. All broadcasts are archived for listening enjoyment at any time.

This week, ScoresBroadcast covers the Minster-Jackson Center girls game on Thursday night and the Anna-Russia boys contest on Friday night. Air time is 6:45 p.m. on both evenings.