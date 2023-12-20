ScoresBroadcast.com remains free of charge to users

ScoresBroadcast.com, the online play-by-play service of high school sports contests, is free of charge to users and has been for 18 years, despite some recent attempts by scammers to take advantage of the highly popular site.
Apparently, Google advertisements, which may pop up after “listen live” is clicked on the ScoresBroadcast.com site, attempt to “trick” people into applying a credit card to payment for joining the site and hearing a broadcast.
These fraudulent attempts are no different than someone receiving via email a bogus invoice which tries to induce payment for a phony service or product that was never received or even considered.
Christian Netcast in Virginia, which performs the hosting and serving for ScoresBroadcast.com, has taken steps to remove such Google ads that might appear when attempts are made to access the site for play-by-play. The Netcast tech support staff is aware of the problem, which has been prevalent on other sites it hosts, and continues to execute quality control measures on its end to banish such undesirable pop-ups and banners, some of which may request “money.”
Close to 3,000 listeners joined ScoresBroadcast.com for game presentations throughout 2023. More than 3.2-million users have participated since the site’s inception on Friday, Dec. 1, 2006, when Russia and Jackson Center played a boys basketball game.
ScoresBroadcast.com has always been supported by west central Ohio business and industry and will forever be available free of charge. Lacal Equipment in Jackson Center was a SCORES founding partner and is the major anchor sponsor today 18 years later.
SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, begins its 19th year next month.
For a dozen of these years or more — additional, long-term support for ScoresBroadcast has been provided by firms such as Barker Insurance at 9040 County Road 25A on the north edge of Sidney; Dickman Supply with locations in Sidney, Celina, Greenville, and Marysville; Goffena Furniture and Mattress on West Michigan in Sidney; and Clancy’s on Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney.