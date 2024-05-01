Softball: Four area teams earn top-10 D-IV seeds

Botkins’ Maddi Frey waits for a ground ball as Kambree Walters approaches while playing Jackson Center during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday at Botkins Community Park. The Trojans were one of four area teams to earn a top 10 seed in the Dayton Division IV sectional. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie and Russia earned the highest seeds of any area softball quad, and Botkins and Houston also earned top 10 seeds in the 21-team Dayton Division IV sectional.

Softball tournament draw meetings were held throughout the state on Sunday. Seed voting began online early last week and concluded on Saturday. Results were tallied in preparation for Sunday’s meetings, during which teams placed themselves on their sectionals’ brackets by seed order.

While boys and girls basketball seeding was determined by MaxPreps RPI last winter, all other sports (aside from football) continue to use voting by coaches to determine postseason seeds.

Fort Loramie (14-6) was voted the No. 3 seed and is scheduled to open postseason play on Tuesday by hosting Springfield Catholic Central, and if victorious will host Troy Christian on May 9. If the Redskins advance, they will face either No. 7 Riverside or Triad in a district semifinal on May 14. The Pirates will host the Cardinals on May 9.

Russia (11-8) was voted the No. 5 seed and is scheduled host the winner of No. 16 Lehman Catholic (6-9) or Mississinawa Valley on May 9. If victorious, the Raiders will play in a district semifinal on May 14, likely against No. 2 Ansonia.

Botkins (11-7) was voted the No. 8 seed and Houston (9-7) was voted the No. 9 seed. The Trojans are scheduled to start tournament play by hosting Newton in a sectional final on May 9; if victorious, they will advance to a district semifinal on May 14. The Wildcats will face the winner of No. 4 Covington vs. Bradford in a sectional final on May 9; the winner will face the Botkins/Newton winner on May 14.

Jackson Center (7-10) was voted the No. 12 seed and is slated to face the winner of Ansonia vs. National Trail in a sectional final on May 9. Fairlawn (0-15) was voted the No. 21 seed and is scheduled to face the winner of Tri-County North and Franklin-Monroe in a sectional final on May 9.

Div. IV district finals are scheduled to be held at neutral locations on May 17. Regional semifinals are scheduled for May 22 at Northmont High School, and the final is scheduled for May 24. The state tournament is scheduled to be held May 30 to June 1 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

Complete brackets can be found online at ohsaa.org/swdab.

Anna voted No. 13 in Dayton D-III sectional

Anna (7-13) was voted the No. 13 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional. The Rockets are scheduled to travel to Springfield Northeastern on Monday for a first-round game. If victorious, they will travel to No. 4 Arcanum on May 8.

Sidney voted No. 17 in Dayton D-I sectional

Sidney was voted the No. 17 seed in the Dayton Division I sectional. The Yellow Jackets (2-16) are scheduled to travel to Miami Valley League rival Troy in a first-round game on May 6.

