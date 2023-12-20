Out of the past

125 years

December 20, 1898

The employees of Donaldson and Bryant’s broom factory and employees of R. Given and Son’s tannery had a match game at the Grand bowling alley last evening. The tannery boys won two out of the three games played. Members of the tannery team were: Tulla Potter, Harry Binkley, Fred Mentges, Weber Hussey and Roy Given. The broom factory bowlers included: Fred Seeley, Thurman Carter, Arthur Seeley, Denton Bemus and Frank Purnell.

100 years

December 20, 1923

Sheriff Clark today placed under arrest a local man, charging him with illegal possession of liquor. The sheriff reports the man passed some bootleg liquor through the bars at the county jail to some prisoners. After allegedly slipping the liquor to the prisoners, the man is reported to have sought out a member of the police force, asking that he be arrested so that he could help drink the liquor. Investigation by the sheriff led to the arrest.

——-

A Buick touring car driven by Judge H.T. Needles, collided head-on with a southbound Western Ohio traction car at the corner of Main Avenue and Court Street last evening. Both the auto and the traction car were proceeding slowly at the time and there were no injuries.

——-

The United States Senate in executive session last evening confirmed the nomination of Harry Oldham as postmaster of Sidney. Oldham has been serving as acting postmaster for the past several months.

75 years

December 20, 1948

Shelby County fair officials today virtually promised an “in-the-black” fair for 1949 as they surveyed deficiency figures of only $517 from last fall’s fair during the annual organization session of the Shelby County Agriculture Society last evening. All officers were re-elected, Floyd Higgins, as president for the third consecutive year; Don Renner, vice president; Ernest Martin, treasurer. James Rhoades last year was named secretary for a three-year term.

50 years

December 20, 1973

JACKSON CENTER – Grace Lutheran church honored Edward Wical Sunday when he was given the Lamb Award at ceremonies during the church service. The award was given in recognition of Wical’s distinguished service to the church and its youth, and also through the program of the Boy Scouts of America, and is the highest award presented by the Lutheran Council in the U.S.A.

——-

Two new board members were appointed by the Shelby County Agricultural Society last night at its regular meeting at the courthouse. The board authorized appointment of Herman Dieters Jr., McLean Township, to replace his father, Herman Dieters Sr. The elder Dieters resigned last month, it was noted. Al Bender, Franklin Township, was named to replace Joseph DeWeese, who resigned in October.

25 years

December 20, 1998

Houston Wildcat royalty was chosen Friday night between basketball games. Tara Hughes and Mike Homan were named king and queen. Jackson Center seniors Dustin Ike, 17, and Amanda Fark, 18, were named king and queen of the school’s homecoming Friday night.

——-

PHOTOS: Officer Jacki Anderson of the Anna Police Department holds Lyndsey Strunk, 5, as Officer Jennifer Chiles of the Botkins Police Department holds up a Teletubbie for her to consider. While in Sidney, Police Officer Brian Boyd gets a hug from Raymond Williamson, 4, after shopping at Wal-Mart for Christmas gifts Sunday as part of the “Shop with a Cop” program. Eighty-four children participated in the program.

