Girls basketball: Vordemark doing a little of everything for Sidney

Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Journey Bradford, left, and Jayla Smalls during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Vordemark led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points in a 57-26 win. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Jordan Scully shoots during a Miami Valley League game against Fairborn on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Scully scored 16 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins dribbles with pressure from Fairborn’s Brooklynn Kimball during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Jada Shroyer, right, and Fairborn’s Journey Bradford chase after a loose ball during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles with pressure from Fairborn’s Morgan Hollon during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins dribbles with pressure from Fairborn’s Brooklynn Kimball during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Jordan Scully shoots with pressure from Fairborn’s Brooklynn Kimball during a Miami Valley League game against Fairborn on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Jada Shroyer shoots during a Miami Valley Leaguye game against Fairborn on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins shoots during a Miami Valley League game against Fairborn on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins dribbles with pressure from Fairborn’s Aubrey Jones during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Baker Middle School. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

FAIRBORN — Larkyn Vordemark did something few basketball players do during a season: play a few soccer games in Florida.

Vordemark, a junior guard, is also a soccer standout. FC Dayton, her club program, played at a tournament at Disney World’s sports complex two weeks ago.

“It was pretty good; we went undefeated, 3-0,” Vordemark said. “It was a struggle for sure, but I feel like I’m so experienced, I didn’t miss a beat.”

After missing Sidney’s 30-point win over Xenia on Dec. 7, Vordemark returned the court less than a week later and has continued to be one of the squad’s most impactful players.

She has led the team in scoring the last three games, including on Wednesday in a 57-26 win over Fairborn, in which she matched a career-high of 19 points.

Vordemark, who is 5-foot-8, has been an all-around player all three years for Sidney. She has been a consistent threat to score on drives and has averaged about four rebounds, two steals and two assists per game through her career.

Her averages this season are similar: 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Her scoring output is higher, though; she is averaging 14.1 points, about four more than last season.

Her increased scoring comes after Sidney lost three players to graduation last year who averaged about a combined 28 points per game.

Aside from drives (which generate a lot of fouls), she is shooting more midrange jump shots and 3-pointers this year. For the first time in her career, she hit two 3’s on Wednesday, both in the second quarter.

“Being able to drive to the basket is huge, but being able to shoot it when you’re open is huge, too,” Sidney coach Jamal Foster said. “She’s capable of hitting those 3’s. Being able to shoot that midrange and attack is big. …You’re starting to see her blossom into quite a proficient scorer.”

Vordemark being the leading scorer has coincided with junior guard Jordan Scully seeing increased attention from opponents. More teams have been running zone schemes against Sidney; Stebbins ran a box-and-one with a focus on Scully.

The Yellow Jackets have proven they’re far from a one-woman show. Vordemark and senior guard Kiara Hudgins have scored in double figures many times, and several other players have been able to add six or more during games.

“They’re making it hard for (opponents) to key on Jordan,” Foster said. “… We’re putting some things together. You saw that tonight in the second half. We didn’t start the game off like we wanted to, but we came out in the second half with more energy and focus.

“We’ve seen zone a lot this year, and we’re taking the excuse away of what they’re trying to do to us. We’ve got to execute a little bit better and be a little more patient. The shots will fall. We’ve got to figure out a way to remain aggressive throughout the zones.”

Sidney led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter against Fairborn and 30-13 at halftime. They pushed the margin to the running-clock point in the second half.

Scully finished with 16 points while Hudgins added 14.

Scully is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game and is also averaging three steals. Hudgins is averaging 11.3 points, five rebounds and 5.6 rebounds.

Junior forward Kelis McNeal is leading the team with an average of 7.3 rebounds and is also averaging 6.5 points. Senior center Camryn Edwards, who is playing for the first time while in high school, is averaging 4.7 rebounds while junior forward Kendall Dickman is averaging 3.6. Freshman forward Olivis Foy is averaging 3.1 rebounds per game.

“I feel like our chemistry is a lot better,” Vordemark said. “We know where each other are at all times. Our passes our better, and we’re moving the ball better.”

Vordemark was a first team all-Ohio soccer selection in Division I and was named the MVL player of the year. She has received her first collegiate offer (from Southern Indiana) in the fall and has seen interest increase in the last several months.

“I’ve had a lot of visits and have been talking to coaches,” Vordemark said. “This summer will be my biggest recruiting time, which is fun and really stressful.”

For now, she’s hoping to help Sidney continue to win on the hardwood. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to travel to Piqua on Saturday; Vordemark has yet to lose to the Indians in either sport.

“We just want to go out there and beat them,” Vordemark said.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.