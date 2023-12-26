Russia homecoming activities set for Jan. 12-13

Hoying Magoto Monnin Morelli Francis Shappie

RUSSIA — Russia High School students will crown their homecoming king and queen on Friday, Jan. 12.

The crowning ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. in the Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The theme for the homecoming is “This Town” by Niall Horan.

The dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, from 8-11:30 p.m. at St. Remy Hall.

Homcoming activities are being coordinated by the Class of 2024.

The kindergarten attendants/crown brearers are Luna Muhlenkamp, daughter of Craig and Michelle Muhlenkampm and Rowan Wilson, son of Lauren McEldowney.

The freshman attendants are Alyssa Poeppelman, daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman, and Andrew O’Dell, son of Stacy O’Dell and Greg O’Dell. The sophomore attendants are Allie Bruns, daughter of Stephanie and Bruce Monnin and Josh and Danielle Bruns, and Anthony Caldwell, son of Brian and Robin Caldwell. The junior attendants are Philippa Polackova, exchange student of host parents Craig and Cameo Monnin, and Zebulon Borchers, son of Nicole and the late Dave Borchers.

The senior queen candidates are Saige Hoying, daughter of Dan and Chelsea Hoying, Isabella Mgoto, daughter of Nathan and Lisa Magoto, and Jaela Shappie, daughter of Mark and Melissa Shappie.

The senior king candidates are Felix Francis, son of Josh and Jana Francis, Brayden Monnin, son of Aaron and Janel Monnin, andMatteo Morelli, exchange student of host parents Craig and Connie McEldowney.

The senior “emcees” are Alexandria Gaerke, daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke, Veronica Poling, daughter of Dan and Gina Poling.