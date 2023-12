LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has acknowledged its dean’s list for the 2023 November session for students in the College of Applied Technologies.

Full-time students receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or better were uke Joseph Beaver, of Houston, Braxton R. Combs, of Botkins, John R. Edwards, of Sidney, Kyle Mitchel Low, of Houston, Marcus James Speelman, of New Bremen, and Brett Alan Speckman, of New Knxoville.