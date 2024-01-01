County record

Crashes

Timothy Clarence Ames, 27, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 30 at 12:40 a.m.

Ames was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he took the exit 90 off ramp and lost control, causing him to drive off the right side of the roadway and strike the guardrail. Then he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the other guardrail. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Ames was evaluated by Sidney EMS for possible injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

• Evan W. Dunbar, 23, of Columbus Grove, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 29 at 3:35 p.m.

Dunbar was behind Phillip M. Elton, 49, of Stanwood, Michigan, traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when he rear-ended him. Dunbar’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing and the vehicle Elton was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Two of Elton’s passengers were taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries. Dunbar had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-10:46 a.m.: crash. Deputies, Sidney Fire and Anna EMS responded to a property damage crash in the area of North Kuther Road and Cisco Road.

-1:17 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Wells Road and East Shelby Road.

SATURDAY

-5:36 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Millcreek Road and Lindsey Road.

-12:15 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia.

-9:21 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of state Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:03 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Redmond Road in Russia.

FRIDAY

-7:43 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 5000 block of Fort Recovery Road.

-3:36 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-1:28 p.m.: intoxicated person. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 300 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:15 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of River Road.

-3:47 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to a pursuit in the area of Stoker Road and state Route 66.

THURSDAY

-11:37 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Borchers Street and Raiders Street.

-11:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-8:41 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-8:09 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-10:43 p.m.: crash. Sidney Fire and Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of state Route 47.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-5:56 to 11:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-9:25 a.m. to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-6:25 to 8:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell