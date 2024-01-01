Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 24-30

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s four more calls than the week prior.

Two patients were transported from the scene. Two other patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Spirit EMS, along with troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Patrol and firefighters from Lockington were called to an injury crash on the night of Christmas Eve, but were never able to locate the driver or the vehicle involved as it fled the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving. Spirit EMS was assisted at two other medical scenes last week by Russia Fire personnel.

Of the patients transported last week, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and the other to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.