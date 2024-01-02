WAPAKONETA – The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be undergoing some changes in January with the commencement of a transformative renovation project on the lobby and gift shop areas. The project aims to revitalize these spaces and add ease and efficiency to the guest experience upon arrival and checking out. The project was scheduled to start on Jan. 2 and be finished on Jan. 13.

The project includes adding a sleek new welcome desk to the entrance, new store cabinetry and shelving, and updated carpeting. “We are truly excited to be making these improvements to the lobby and gift shop areas,” said Deanna Kindell, the director of Retail Operations and Donor Engagement. “Tens of thousands of visitors pass through these areas every year and this renovation will allow us to use the space more efficiently and practically.”

The renovation also includes some updates to the front exhibit spaces as well. The area will include new exhibit cases, updated interpretation in the entryway and gallery, and a new timeline wall featuring the full legacy of Neil Armstrong. The timeline will be accompanied by a digital kiosk, arriving later in January, which will allow guests to take a deeper dive into Armstrong’s life.

“This renovation is not a one-off aesthetic alteration,” said Armstrong Museum Executive Director Dante Centuori. “The updates are part of our ongoing effort to provide a continually better experience in all areas of the museum. We would like to recognize and thank the continued support from the Ohio History Connection, the local officials from Wapakoneta and Auglaize County, and our faithful donors.”

Due to the extensive nature of the construction, the museum will be closed to the public from Jan. 2 to Jan. 12. When the museum opens again on Saturday, Jan. 13, the museum will be having a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Members of the public are encouraged to come out and experience the new improvements as well.