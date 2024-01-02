Girls basketball: McNeal is Sidney’s ‘Wonder Woman’

Sidney’s Kelis McNeal talks with Gavin Roberts after a game against Stebbins on Dec. 13 in Sidney. Despite giving birth in late October, McNeal was on the court for Sidney’s opener against Russia a month later and resumed starting shortly after that. She averages a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game and also averages 6.9 points per game. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal cheers on her teammates from the bench during a game against Stebbins on Dec. 13 in Sidney. McNeal is also a softball standout for the Yellow Jackets. She hit 12 home runs in her first two seasons, has 38 career RBIs and hit .426 last year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal returns to the bench during a game against Stebbins at Sidney on Dec. 13 in Sidney. As of Dec. 23, McNeal has 442 career rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal hangs out with fans after a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal shoots during a game against Stebbins on Dec. 13 in Sidney. McNeal scored nine points and had seven rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal, talks with Olivia Foy as they warm up before a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Dec. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal warms up before a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Dec. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal warms up before a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal gets high fives from Kiara Hudgins, left, and Jordan Scully, as she shoots free throws during a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal poses for a photo during a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Dec. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal warms up before a game with Stebbins at Sidney on Dec. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — When 2023 began, Kelis McNeal didn’t anticipate starting 2024 as a mother.

She did anticipate being on the court for Sidney at the start of basketball season, and she was — a month after giving birth.

McNeal, a junior forward, is again excelling for the Yellow Jackets in the post. She hasn’t missed a beat despite giving birth to Kahlani Roberts on Oct. 22.

She started practicing with the squad in mid-November, was on the court for the team’s opener against Russia on Nov. 24 and was back in the starting lineup in early December.

“I told my mom I was going to be back for the first game. That was my goal,” McNeal said. “… My mom just said, ‘We’ll see. You’ll need time to rest.’ But I knew I’d be back.”

McNeal played off the bench in the opener and has had her playing time increase as she regains endurance. With one post player out due to illness last week, McNeal barely came off the floor in games against Vandalia-Butler and Tri-Village.

“I feel pretty good,” McNeal said in mid-December. “I know a lot of people thought I wouldn’t be playing this year and that I wouldn’t be the old Kelis. I feel like I’m doing pretty good. I’m coming back.

“I’m trying to make a statement this year and prove to everybody that I’m still me.”

Not only is McNeal doing what she did her first two years, she’s doing that and more. She is averaging 6.9 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game, about three points and one rebound more than last season.

“It’s so amazing,” Sidney junior forward Kendall Dickman said. “She’s Wonder Woman, basically. Three weeks after having a baby? It’s amazing. I think she’s already more in shape than I am.”

Junior guard Jordan Scully agreed: “I don’t know many other people that could do what she’s doing right now.”

“Yeah, to be playing a sport, still doing well in school, and taking care of an infant? That’s a lot,” Dickman said.

Scully and Dickman, who are two of McNeal’s closest friends on the team, said they had no doubts she would be back on the floor. They said McNeal is a determined person.

“If she puts her mind to it, it’s going to happen,” Dickman said. “I think she’s even gotten a little calmer since having Kahlani.”

McNeal has reached double figures in rebounds the last five games and scored a season-high 11 points in a win over Piqua on Dec. 23. She is shooting 61.5 percent from the floor and ranks second among Miami Valley League players in field goal percentage.

Sidney coach Jamal Foster also credits her for being the team’s ‘scrapper.’ She frequently dives after loose balls and contests possession to force jump ball calls.

“She does great work; momma does all the great work,” Foster said after a win over Xenia on Dec. 7. “She gets the 50/50 balls, she attacks the offensive glass, defensive glass as well. As she gets more and more into herself, she knocks the 15-footer down. She’s one of the best defenders in the area too, because she can go guard 90 feet out and bang a little bit (in the post).”

Dickman and Scully said McNeal keeps the team in a good mood, too.

“She makes lots of jokes,” Scully said.

McNeal is also a softball standout. She hit an MVL-best eight home runs last season and has 12 career homers, one short of the program’s record.

She had a .426 batting average a year ago and had a team-high 23 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. She played travel softball for Ohio Wave last year and is going to play for Miami County Blaze this summer.

McNeal was unaware she was pregnant during both high school and travel softball season; she found out in July.

“It was a surprise,” McNeal said.

While things are much the same on the court, McNeal has adjusted to changes off the court. She is taking online courses this year and staying home during the school day.

“That makes it pretty easy, being at home all day,” McNeal said. “I’m used to it now.”

She credits her mother Tori for helping care for Kahlani, as well as Gavin Roberts and his parents. Roberts, Kahlani’s father, graduated from Sidney in May. He has postponed starting at Wright State University for a year and is working to help provide support.

“Gavin watches her when I’m at practice,” McNeal said.

Her teammates and friends have become an extended support network.

“I like to go over there when I can,” Dickman said. “She’s the sweetest little baby. I went there to the hospital the day she was born to hold her. We love having a baby niece for us.”

“We tell Kelis to bring her everywhere, pretty much,” Scully said. “It’s our team baby.”

Much like McNeal’s personal goal prove she’s as good as ever, Sidney’s team motto for the season is ‘we’re still here.’

The squad graduated three players from last year’s 19-win campaign who averaged a combined 27.5 points and 15.2 rebounds per game.

If there were any thoughts of a drop off, they’ve been answered. The Yellow Jackets are 8-3, and their three losses have each been by five points or less. They are tied with Vandalia-Butler for first place in MVL standings.

“I feel like we’re doing pretty good,” McNeal said. “We help each other out. When something is going wrong, we tell each other what to do. I feel our chemistry is getting good. I think it’s better than what it’s been in past years.”

“We want to prove that even though we don’t have what we had last year, we’re still Sidney. We’re still top dogs in the league. We’re still good enough to be top dogs.”

There’s no reason to anticipate otherwise.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.