Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta, will host its annual Holiday Lights display until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lights will be turned on at dusk each night. The displays are open and free to the public with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Registration is open for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Fitness Under the Wings, taking place each Saturday in January from 8 – 9 a.m. at the museum. Participants can choose from a free Yoga class or take an indoor walk through the museum galleries. The program is free and open to the public. Yoga classes will be presented by Indigo Yoga and are suitable for all skill levels. Must be aged 12 or older. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. Visit https://fb.me/e/35tXxlfMb for more information and to register. Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge” with one winner chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (relays and Tailwind Trot excluded). Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted. Museum walkers do not need to register, and the activity is open to all ages. This event is made possible by generous support from the Air Force Museum Foundation.

• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19-SATURDAY, JAN. 20

• The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert in January. The concert will feature hammered dulcimer artist Pam Bowman, who will be in Miami County for a weekend long Dulcimer event with the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton. On Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. she will be the featured performer for a free concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 she will host a dulcimer workshop with the MDSD. The workshops will take place at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City at 4817 S. State Route 202. The first class will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. For more info and registration paperwork, visit daytondulcimers.com. The concert is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19-SUNDAY, JAN. 21

• The 66th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show will be held at Duke Energy Convention Center. Open Friday, Jan. 19, from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For the latest program updates and advance sale tickets, discount and group ticket information, visit CincySportShow.com.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24-SUNDAY, JAN. 28

• The 66th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show will be held at Duke Energy Convention Center. Open Wednesday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 26, from 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For the latest program updates and advance sale tickets, discount and group ticket information, visit CincySportShow.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22-SATURDAY, MARCH 23

• Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour will be at the Nutter Center, Dayton. Round 1 begins March 22 at 8 p.m. followed by Round 2 and the championship round on March 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 800-732-1727. For more information about the PBR and the 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule visit PBR.com.