URBANA — The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau’s annual Champaign County Wedding Expo is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium, 1512 US-68 S, Urbana.

This free event is the perfect one-stop solution catering to every possible need for planning a perfect wedding. With over 20 vendors attending, everything is covered, from caterers and bakers to florists and photographers, and even event planners.

Boldman Printing is a local way to have any and all wedding materials printed, from invitations to signs for the big day. Freshwater Farms recently unveiled a new wedding venue, as well as catering services. Pretty Prairie Farms offers a rustic farm venue with their historically restored 1840s homestead with options for both an indoor and outdoor wedding. Wren Farm is another gorgeous venue in Champaign County with a high arching wood ceiling and room for up to 225 guests. Bell’s Flowers specializes in garden-inspired floral arrangements for weddings of any size. These vendors along with many more will be showcasing all they have to offer at the Champaign County Wedding Expo.

For more information about the expo or vendor participation inquiries, call 937-653-5764 or visit www.visitchampaignohio.com.