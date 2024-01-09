By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries have many events planned in January.

The Fort Loramie Library is closed from Jan. 5-15 for carpet installation. At Amos (Sidney) Library, they will have a snowball shooter craft available all month for kids to take home. Also happening all month at Amos is Teen Thursday. This will be every Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Teen Room. Anna Library will have a Senior Cards get-together every Wednesday at 10 a.m.- noon all month.

On Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m., the In-Be-Tweens will meet at Amos Library to learn about Robotics. You must be in third-sixth grade to attend.

On Jan. 12 at 10:15 a.m. the Russia Library will hold a special story time for kids 3-5 years old.

On Jan. 15, the Anna Library will start a new I-Spy game for the kids.

On Jan. 16, the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) will meet on the lower level at Amos Library at 4 p.m.

On Jan. 17, at 7:30 a.m., the Shelby County Libraries’ Board Of Trustees will meet in the boardroom on the mezzanine.

On Jan. 19 at 10:15 a.m., the Soil and Water Conservation District will host a story time in Russia Library for Pre-K to second grade.

On Jan. 21, the Teen Room at Amos Library will have their I-Spy game all week.

On Jan. 23, Amos Library will have a Board Games event on the lower level starting at 4 p.m.

On Jan. 25, in place of Teen Thursday, Amos library will be hosting a Mario Kart Tournament.