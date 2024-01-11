Gas station demolition

LUKE GRONNEBERG
The Sunoco gas station building located at 2006 W Michigan Street was recently torn down. The base for a new building is currently taking shape where the former Sunoco gas station building stood. Builders were working on the structure on Thursday, Jan. 11. The gas pumps have not been torn down.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

