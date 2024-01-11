House fire

LUKE GRONNEBERG
A Sidney firefighter uses a chainsaw to cut into the siding at the back of a home at 204 Forest Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. The small fire was quickly brought under control. The Sidney police department blocked off a section of West Avenue while firefighters worked on the fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney firefighter carries a ladder to the back of a home at 204 Forest Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. Sidney firefighters were working on a small fire that was quickly brought under control. The Sidney police department blocked off a section of West Avenue while firefighters worked on the fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters walk to the front of a home at 204 Forest Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. The firefighters had been working on a small fire that was quickly brought under control. The Sidney police department blocked off a section of West Avenue while firefighters worked on the fire.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Sidney firefighter uses a chainsaw to cut into the siding at the back of a home at 204 Forest Street.

