Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Callie Marie Harding, 51, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashlee L. Gerdeman, 29, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Holly M. Koenig, 31, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan C. Trigleth, 29, of Englewood, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Scott A. Back, 65, of Sabina, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jada B. VanHook, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sawyer Robert Brown, 25, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

George Edward Hesser, 52, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Terrilynn Rene Bump, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Randy L. Jacoby, 61, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $136 fine.

Nickolaus Brett Hasz, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Jessica L. Haynes, 34, of Maplewood, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Jordan D. Pankowski, 23, of Pineville, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Joshua Tunis Niemantsverdriet, 19, of Kings Mills, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Christopher L. Richards, 54, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Harold Edward Schaub, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Steven Eric Paulus, 22, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Danielle Rose Silver, 22, of Mayfield Heights, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Changler Joeseph Spaugy, 20, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Seth Paul Young, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Selena Marie Travis, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Autumn Jade Weidman, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica N. Wierwille, 34, of Saint Marys, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Md Abu Yousuf, 31, of Beavercreek, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Sue A. Hull, 77, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Thomas K. Clark, 69, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Gerri G. Heatherly, 49, of Piqua, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

David W. Diener, Jr., 55, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

April J. Johnston, 41, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $191 fine.

Krista Lea Schulze, 31, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Hannah Fawcett, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristina Marie Russell, 53, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Broc Heath Bey, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Geneva Thomas, 26, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Tyler M. Bruner, 30, of Port Jefferson, was charged with use of unauthorized plates, $257 fine.

Jacob D. Larger, 22, of Minster, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Morgan N. Smith, 32, of Marysville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin Brent Ingerman, 63, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth Jane Winter, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Mark Chovan, 59, of Marengo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jose E. Bello Flores, 18, of Dayton, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $255 fine.

Harley Jase Delila Cyphers, 21, of Celina, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Ashlee M. Weaver, 27, of Conover, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Alyssa Marie Parsons, 34, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary Andrew Venable, 20, of Blanchester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Willima H. Rankin, 81, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Arron T. Hindall, 22, of Botkins, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jericha E. Poe, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

William Eldon Edwards, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sean D. Rank, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Autumn D. Hart, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Nina M. Byler, 57, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.