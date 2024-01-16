DCCA presents Williams at Hotel Versailles

Williams

VERSAILLES — Darke County Center for the Arts will present singer Sharrie Williams in concert at Hotel Versailles on Thursday, Feb. 8; a part of DCCA’s Coffee House Series. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Hailed as the Princess of Rockin’ Gospel Blues, the Saginaw, Michigan, native is also known as a gifted songwriter who writes from her life experience. According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, Sharrie Williams’ talents are often compared to those of legendary blues artist Etta James. “Sharrie’s charismatic and radiant stage presence captures her audiences, with every note touching hearts and minds. She is a powerful singer and a great entertainer who will be enjoyed by all who attend her dynamic show,” Warner said.

This show by Williams is the first that DCCA has presented in Hotel Versailles, and the arts organization is excited about the new venue. “We are looking forward to a long relationship with the hotel and its fine restaurant staff at Silas, and know that our audience will appreciate the food and drink offerings available to them there,” Warner stated.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda and SISCO. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in an intimate setting at a low ticket cost, offering concert-goers an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists Tickets for the Coffee House performance by Sharrie Williams are $15 (DCCA members receive a $5 discount from that ticket price) and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and, if any remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.