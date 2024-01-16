Out of the past

125 Years

January 16, 1899

A small freight wreck occurred in the yards of the C.H.&D, railroad last night, just south of the freight house. The local freight was backing some cars from the main track onto the switch, when one car jumped the track and derailed three others.

——-

The basement of the First Baptist Church is being repaired and fixed up for use. It will be used by the Sunday school.

100 Years

January 16, 1924

S.D. Crumbaugh, who recently took charge of the Valley City Hotel (formerly the Metropole Hotel) on Poplar street, announces that here-after the place will be conducted as an up-to-date hotel in every respect. He has also established a restaurant and lunch counter in connection with the business and will serve meals at all times.

——-

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Sidney Electric Manufacturing Co. of Sidney, with a capitalization of $30,000The incorporators are George B. Quatman, A.G. Eidenmiller, R.C. Kester, Warren Dohner, and Lester W. Eidenmiller..

——-

At the annual meeting of the stockholders of the Whipp Machine Tool Co yesterday the following officers were elected: W.E. Whipp, president; Val Lee, vice president; Carl Berger, secretary treasurer; I.H. Thedieck, L.M. Studevant, A.J. Hess, and George Quatman, directors.

75 Years

January 16, 1949

The latest word in an ultra-modern food department store will be available to Sidney and Shelby County shoppers on Wednesday, when the new Kroger grocery, located at 231 South Ohio avenue, will open its doors Tom Middleton, of Sidney, will be manager of the new store, with Clarence Harp, another veteran Kroger employee, manager of the meat department

——-

The driver and 19 school children from the Anna village school escaped injury yesterday afternoon, when the bus in which they were riding was struck by a car driven by George E Stramman, of Lima The bus driven by Luther Fogt was struck on the front end as it was making a left turn onto a county road from route 25. The Lima resident was cited for reckless operation.

50 Years

January 16, 1974

NEW BREMEN-Members of the New Bremen Historical Association Tuesday moved ahead toward purchasing the Luelleman House, built in 1837, and restoring it as a museum. Victor Maurer, finance commit- tee chairman, said the association now has in excess of $18,000 including pledges that have been paid and membership dues as well as income from a tour of homes.

——-

MINSTER – Minster Village Council Tuesday night unanimously adopted an ordinance which establishes the post of village administrator.

——-

JACKSON CENTER-Twenty- one members honored Mrs. JM. Pence and Mrs. Carl Clayton, 50- year members of the American Club. Mrs. Merton Maxwell, president, welcomed the members and 12 guests. Tributes to the guests of honor were by Mrs. Arthur Sprague.

——-

Book and Travel Club members enjoyed a program on “Early American Needlework” when the Jan. 9 meeting was held in the home of Mrs. Huber Dunson. Mrs. Amos, following the club’s theme for the year, led a discussion on some facts of the historical background and ingenuity of American pioneer women. Mrs. Kermit Kuck will be hostess for the next meeting. The program chairman is Mrs. Norbert Pointner.

25 years

January 16, 1999

Robert Zimmerman has been chosen as president for the Amos Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees for 1999 Bruce Boyd will serve as vice president and Linda Scott is secretary. The appointments were made at the December meeting, according to Director Scott Parsons. The board approved purchase of two Minolta microfilm reader-printers to replace two obsolete machines. These were approved for purchase at a cost of $10,417.64 per machine, from Assured MicroSystems.

——-

Plans by Gilardi Foods to increase its production in Troy will have no effect on its Sidney operation. The company is expected to add 80 new jobs over the next three years in a $3.9 million expansion, if a tax abatement approval is reached with the city of Troy.According to Dennis Pregent, Gilardi’s vice president of Human Resources, all operations will remain the same in Sidney. Reportedly, members of Troy

——-

City Council’s Law and Ordinance Committee unanimously agreed Tuesday to recommend approval of a second amended enterprise zone agreement with the company. It now faces approval by council. The request to amend an enter- prise zone agreement earlier approved in 1996 and amended in 1997 was filed by ConAgra Inc. of Omaha, Neb., which purchased Gilardi Foods about one year ago.

