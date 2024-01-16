Zimpfer named Shelby County United Way Board chair

Zimpfer

SIDNEY — Karla Young, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced the 2024 Board chair will be Katy Zimpfer, Global HR Business Systems manager at Copeland.

Zimpfer’s involvement with the United Way of Shelby County began by supporting Copeland’s large manufacturing campaign in 2015. With progressive participation over time, Zimpfer joined the Board of Trustees in 2021 serving, the past two years on the Executive Committee.

“Serving as Board president of the Shelby County United Way is an honor, especially knowing the impact this organization has on the lives of others.” Zimpfer said. “I continue to be amazed by the generosity of the people in our communities. The amount of time and treasures people invest to help others is astounding. As an HR professional working in this county, I see needs for support and economic development. The due diligance in allocations strategically supports where our needs are annually. These resources, in conjunction with our partner agencies and programs, make a positive impact on all of the people to live and work here.”

Zimpfer holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Technical Management with a concentration in Information Management & Health Services Management from DeVry University and an MBA with a concentration in Human Resources Management from Keller Graduate School of Management in Columbus, Ohio.. Zimpfer has also supported Habitat for Humanity, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, village of Botkins Planning Commission, Botkins Beautification Club, Copeland’s Women in Impact Network (WIN), the ABC’s PTA and two local Shelby County churches

Most recently, Zimpfer has served as the vice chair on the United Way Board, and is a member if the Marketing and Events and Community Initiatives committee. She is also a member of POWER.

Zimjpfer resides in Botkins with her husband, Brett, and their three children.