Judge hands down sentences

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for attempted gross sexual imposition, theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and drugs, among other charges.

Michael D. Clark, 71, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and mandatory post release control for five years, with 65 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. This makes him a Tier II sex offender. Clark was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, for touching an eight year old child.

Jacob P. Sheridan, 25, of Wapakoneta, was sentenced to two terms 11 months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, on two counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, one count theft of credit card, a fifth degree felony, and one count grant theft, a fourth degree felony. Sheridan was indicted on three counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing catalytic converters, one count theft of credit card, a fifth degree felony, one count identity fraud, a third degree felony, and one count grand theft, a fourth degree felony, for stealing a debit card, and for using another’s name and social security card for withdrawals from a bank account between $7,500 and $150,000. Two counts were dismissed.

Preston M. Branscum, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 12 days of jail credit granted, on one count grant theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Branscum must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Branscum was indicted on the same charge, for stealing a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Michael E. Stout, 57, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit, on one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse (fourth in ten years, low test), a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Stout will be incarcerated for 60 days, must pay a mandatory fine of $1,350, must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), must reside at the STAR House after completing the CBCF, must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, is required to have an OVI license plate, and has his driver’s license suspended for three years. Stout was indicted on one count operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a fourth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for driving under the influence of alcohol, oxycodone, and a baggie. Two counts were dismissed.

Kimberly R. Heysham, 49, of Sidney, was sentenced to fifteen months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, for each of three counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. These prison terms are to be served consecutive for a total of 45 months. Heysham was indicted on twelve counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, and three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for possession of and offering to sell cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, Tramadol, methamphetamine. Twelve counts were dismissed.

Scott Hartzell, 35, of Piqua, was sentenced to continue community control after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Additionally, Hartzell must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, and after that he is to reside at the STAR House. Hartzell was convicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl and a baggie.

Christian Irving, 37, of Belle Center, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with 268 days of jail credit granted, after violation of the terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Irving was convicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Kimisha M. Higgins, 30, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with 141 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Higgins was convicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.

Jerry W. Cool, 42, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 69 days of jail credit granted, for one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. Additionally, Cool must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), upon completion of the CBCF, he must reside at the STAR House, and he must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change/Decision Points program. Cool was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, one count possessing a defaced firearm, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine, possession of a HiPoint 9mm Luger with previous convictions of aggravated assault, burglary and trafficking in drugs, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed/scratched off, and knowingly conveying g Fentanyl into the Shelby County Jail. Two charges were dismissed.

Zachary A. Williamson, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with eight days of jail credit granted, on one count possessing drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Williamson must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), and after completion of the CBCF must reside at STAR House. Williamson was indicted on the same charge for cocaine, rolled up cash and a WIC card for storing, transporting and abusing cocaine.

Herman L. Roach, 61, of Sidney, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 122 days of jail credit granted, on two counts attempted complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Roach was indicted on two counts complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly providing transportation for another when he knew the other was transporting methamphetamine and Fentanyl, cocaine, and baggies, pipes, bongs, digital scales and straw used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing cocaine. Two counts were dismissed.

Frederick L. Hilyard, 32, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to nine months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, concurrent with his current sentence of 12 and 17 months for trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, for one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Hilyard was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, for methamphetamine and a baggie. One count was dismissed.