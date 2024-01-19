Narcotics search warrant yields two arrests

SIDNEY — A narcotics search by Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force investigators at 2443 Wapakoneta Ave. Apt. A on Jan. 18 led to the arrest of two individuals.

Recovered during the search was a large amount of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, cash, four handguns and a rifle. Further investigation revealed that one of the handguns recovered had been reported stolen from Piqua. Two people were found inside the residence. Both were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Pamela Wood, 67, was charged with one count of drug trafficking, a second-degree felony. Holly Cooper, 42, was charged with one count of possession of drugs and one count of possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. More charges on both individuals are likely in the near future, according to a news release from Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman.

This warrant execution by the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force is a combined effort of officers from the Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Shelby County. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS) or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111.