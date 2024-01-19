DAYTON – Start the new year out right by nominating an organization – even your own – for a BBB Torch Award For Ethics or Spark Award. It’s a way to celebrate an organization’s success and let the team know they are doing a great job.

The BBB’s Torch Awards, formerly known as the Eclipse Integrity Awards, have shined a light on outstanding Miami Valley businesses and charities since 1994. The award embodies BBB’s mission of advancing business trust and honors:

• the Character of the organization’s leadership;

• how an authentic Culture is being fostered at the organization;

• the organization’s transparent relationship with its Customers;

• and the impact the organization is making in the local Community

There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits (some years three dependent on submissions) which are also based on the number of full-time employees. The winners of each category will be submitted for consideration for the Golden Torch Award.

Nominating an organization for the Torch Award is easy. Simply visit https://www.bbb.org/local/0322/torch-awards and click the “Nominate Here” button. If you’d like to submit an entry for your own business, go to the same webpage and click the “Click To Enter” button. All you have to do is complete an entry form, write a few essays and upload some standard business documentation and your logo. If you have any questions throughout the process, call 937-610-2277.

The 2023 BBB Spark Award recognizes trustworthy entrepreneurs age 35 and under and new business owners less than three years in operation. It honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners from this community that embody and cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. These “trustmakers” are the future of our trusted marketplace.

Applications and nominations are accepted online at https://www.bbb.org/local/0322/sparkaward. If you have questions regarding this recognition, call 937-610-2270.

The deadline to nominate an organization for either honor is Feb. 1. The deadline to submit an entry for your own business is March 1. Award winners will be announced at a dinner on May 14 at Sinclair Community College.