On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Jan. 22, at noon in the conference for its organizational meeting. The regular meeting will follow.

Reports will be given by the superintendent, service and support administration director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. The Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to review the November and December monthly financial statements.

Items on the council agenda include discussing the April 8 solar eclipse; rescheduling the April 8 council meeting; committee reports, department reports and the administrator’s report.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.