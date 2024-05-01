Sidney Municipal Court: March 2024

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jacob M. Eichelberger, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Victoria Elizabeth-Chene Huffman, 21, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Brewna Christie-Ann Sweeney, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth Gregory Molik, 56, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jaiden K. McKinley, 19, of Livonia, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Eric Kazungu, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Gerald F. Taylor, 58, of Piqua, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Irfan Cehic, 42, of Burlington, Kentucky, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Jerriah Michael Love, 23, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tabatha Newman, 40, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Jonathon Phillip Ozer Jaeckel, 24, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Rodney W. Messer, 44, of Botkins, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

Bonnie L. Stockstill, 61, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Estel R. Johnson, 75, of Piqua, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Ronald Zaccheo, 56, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Aja Nae M. Cotton, 18, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Rodney Schloss, 38, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Ashley D. Haynes, 40, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $111 fine.

Abigail Louise Evilsizor, 24, of Piqua, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit and operating at stop and yield sign, $161 fine.

Bryan Arnold Sutton, 57, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Marian Garcia, 47, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ameenah Smith, 46, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachariah Addison Taylor, 21, of Bellbrook, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Danil Povarov, 55, of Clearwater, Florida, was charged with over width/height/length, $130 fine.

Colby Lee Calisterio, 31, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Danny Douglas Brock, 25, of Saint Marys, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Amy D. Belcher, 51, of Botkins, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Preston Saige Barnes, 18, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John W. Stechschulte, 66, of Minister, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chad Jason Wilson, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Debra A. Maurer, 70, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric James Valasek, 42, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer Weingartz, 28, of North Branch, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nancy A. Wagner, 41, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carlas L. Worley, 31, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under restrictions, $238 fine.

Charles J. Carnes, 39, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Christian David Porath, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michelle L. Vanskiver, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Marvin K. Hickman, 83, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Megan Taylor Black, 27, of Piqua, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

Clayton Noah Crowell, 25, of Sidney, was charged with skateboards, $136 fine.

William Edward Mattingly, 34, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $211 fine.

Elhadji Fallou Ndiaye, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $163 fine.

Doyle M. Spradling, 56, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patricia C. Miller, 72, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Philip R. Macias, 51, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $130 fine.

Lukas Michael Comolli, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Isaac T. Newland, 20, of Kalmazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy Ann Williams, 52, of Union, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cheryl R. Byrd, 65, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Nagel, 27, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Christy Ann Osborne, 36, of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Matthew Wayne Newbauer, 38, of Saint Marys, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Taylor Beverly, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – child support, and right of way/private drive/alley, $238 fine.

Bradley Thomas Crawford, 34, of Saint Paris, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Claire Michelle Songao Santos Peredo, 50, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – dismissed, $111 fine.

Amanda Rae Deiters, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brent N. Roessner, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sadman U.L. Islam, 22, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Shaun R. Stephens, 45, of Vandalia, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.