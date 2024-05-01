Sidney Municipal Court: March 2024

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Jacob M. Eichelberger, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Victoria Elizabeth-Chene Huffman, 21, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Brewna Christie-Ann Sweeney, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kenneth Gregory Molik, 56, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jaiden K. McKinley, 19, of Livonia, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Eric Kazungu, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Gerald F. Taylor, 58, of Piqua, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.
Irfan Cehic, 42, of Burlington, Kentucky, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Jerriah Michael Love, 23, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tabatha Newman, 40, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Jonathon Phillip Ozer Jaeckel, 24, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Rodney W. Messer, 44, of Botkins, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.
Bonnie L. Stockstill, 61, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Estel R. Johnson, 75, of Piqua, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.
Ronald Zaccheo, 56, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Aja Nae M. Cotton, 18, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Rodney Schloss, 38, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.
Ashley D. Haynes, 40, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $111 fine.
Abigail Louise Evilsizor, 24, of Piqua, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit and operating at stop and yield sign, $161 fine.
Bryan Arnold Sutton, 57, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Marian Garcia, 47, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ameenah Smith, 46, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zachariah Addison Taylor, 21, of Bellbrook, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Danil Povarov, 55, of Clearwater, Florida, was charged with over width/height/length, $130 fine.
Colby Lee Calisterio, 31, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Danny Douglas Brock, 25, of Saint Marys, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Amy D. Belcher, 51, of Botkins, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Preston Saige Barnes, 18, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John W. Stechschulte, 66, of Minister, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Chad Jason Wilson, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Debra A. Maurer, 70, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric James Valasek, 42, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer Weingartz, 28, of North Branch, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nancy A. Wagner, 41, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carlas L. Worley, 31, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under restrictions, $238 fine.
Charles J. Carnes, 39, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Christian David Porath, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Michelle L. Vanskiver, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Marvin K. Hickman, 83, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Megan Taylor Black, 27, of Piqua, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.
Clayton Noah Crowell, 25, of Sidney, was charged with skateboards, $136 fine.
William Edward Mattingly, 34, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $211 fine.
Elhadji Fallou Ndiaye, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $163 fine.
Doyle M. Spradling, 56, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Patricia C. Miller, 72, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Philip R. Macias, 51, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $130 fine.
Lukas Michael Comolli, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Isaac T. Newland, 20, of Kalmazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amy Ann Williams, 52, of Union, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cheryl R. Byrd, 65, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Nagel, 27, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Christy Ann Osborne, 36, of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Matthew Wayne Newbauer, 38, of Saint Marys, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Taylor Beverly, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – child support, and right of way/private drive/alley, $238 fine.
Bradley Thomas Crawford, 34, of Saint Paris, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Claire Michelle Songao Santos Peredo, 50, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – dismissed, $111 fine.
Amanda Rae Deiters, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Brent N. Roessner, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Sadman U.L. Islam, 22, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.
Shaun R. Stephens, 45, of Vandalia, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.