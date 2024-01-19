Out of the past

125 Years

January 19, 1899

After the services at the M.E. Church Tuesday evening a meeting of the young men was held for the purpose of forming plans for organ- zing a Young Men’s Christian Association in Sidney. The number of members to be secured was placed at 300 with yearly dues at $5.

——-

The Wagner Manufacturing Company received a fine order this week for hollow were from a dealer in Amsterdam, Holland.

100 Years

January 19, 1924

M.L. Heffelman, employed by Samuel Piper in closing out the Albers Grocery Co. This week found an old brick placed in the Piper building in 1881. At the time he was employed at Piper Brothers grocery and the old court house was being torn down. The brick in the court house was of special size and Heffelman took one of the bricks into the store, carved the names of Jacob Piper and M.L. Heffelman and the date July 4, 1881 on it and when the building to the rear of Pipers was erected it was put in the wall. When that building was torn down the brick was saved and found by Heffelman this week. It measures 10 1/2 by five inches.

75 Years

January 19, 1949

Key officials of the Sidney Civic Association for 1949 were installed during the regular meeting of the board of directors last night. Taking over for this year are: L.E. Canter, president; William Kingseed, first vice president; Roy Fry, second vice president; Kenneth McDowell, executive secretary; William Rhees, secretary, and Ray Steinle, treasurer.

——-

Sale of the Sidney Brass Foundry Co. to Raymond H. Davis and his two sons, Melvin and Vernon, was announced today by Emerson Deam, manager of the Dunson Supply Co., which has owned the foundry since 1942.

50 Years

January 19, 1974

Upon request by Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Marshall, Shelby County Commissioners have approved a resolution raising the daily fee received by a juror in Common Pleas Court from $8 to $10.

25 years

January 19, 1999

The Shelby County The commissioners met with Commissioners Tuesday afternoon enacted an agreement with The Sidney Daily News for development of a county Web site on the Internet. The commissioners paid $900 for development of the site by SDN On Line Services Coordinator Mark Kaufman. He said the site is currently “under development.”

——-

Six candidates will be inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor on April 16. “I am pleased that another outstanding class has been selected for induction into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor,” said Harry N. Faulkner, chairman of the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor Committee. “I have had the good fortune of knowing each of these persons and can attest to their accomplishments and high character.” With the induction of the 1999 class, 42 outstanding graduates and former employees of Sidney City Schools will have taken their place on the Hall of Honor wall at Sidney High School. Inductees are: Betty Fridley, Patrick Milligan, John Blake, William Amos, Wilber Johnston, and Jenny Zorn

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.