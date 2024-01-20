125 Years

January 20, 1899

Incorporation papers for the Sidney Bar and Law Library Association were issued yesterday by the secretary of state. The incorporators of the association are: S.L. Wicoff, John F. Wilson, J.D. Barnes, A.J. Hess, and J.E. Russell and the capital stock is $2,500. All attorneys will become members of the association and by law the county commissioners must provide a room in the court house for a law library for bar associations.

——-

Some of the tobacco raisers in the Tawawa area are through stripping their crops, and are now ready for the buyers to come in. Elisha Yost has nearly 10,000 pounds of his tobacco stripped and is about half done.

100 Years

January 20, 1924

Miss Ruth Eshelman, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C.R. Eshelman, Chestnut avenue, and Miss Katherine Gudenkauf, daughter of Dr. and Mrs, A. Gudenkauf, of South Ohio avenue, were named winners in the recent essay contest on “My Favorite Book” conducted by the Sidney Public Library, with Miss Emma Graham, the Librarian, in charge.

75 Years

January 20, 1949

Royan G. Hess was named to fill the unexpired term of the late Harry K. Hess as director and attorney at the Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association yesterday.

——-

Culminating a search of some months to bring the laboratory and x-ray services at Wilson Memorial hospital to the level of demand, Supt. J.V. Gallagher announced today that Miss Elizabeth Powell, Lake Providence, La., has been secured as chief technician.

50 Years

January 20, 1974

US Rep. Tennyson Guyer will be the featured speaker at the 29th annual Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting Frank Neville and his orchestra will provide music for dancing.

——-

Thomas Faulkner, newly elected president of the Sidney Gateway High 12 Club, has a year of work ahead of him Outgoing president Ray Erwin served as installing officer last weekend at a special installation of club members. Other officers elected included: Ron Harrison, first vice-president; LeRoy Theve, second vice-president; Roger Johnston, third vice-president, Robert Leady, secretary; Harold Koch, treasurer, James Rieck, Harry Boblit, and Ray Erwin; Jack Castle, chaplain; and Earl Staley, sergeant-at-arms.

——-

State Rep. Dale Locker (D-Anna) announced today he is in the process of complying with the ethics legislation passed last year by the 110th General Assembly requiring certain persons to file a financial disclosure statement within 20 days after filing a petition of candidacy.

——-

WASHINGTON-Congress went back to work today after a month of voter pulse taking that convinced some members they are expected to act with greater vigor and speed to resolve nagging questions about Watergate, The energy crisis and the economy.

——-

Sidney Optimist Club members will hear the second in a two-part talk on submarine life in World War II at their Tuesday luncheon meeting at Burk’s Banquet House. Ernest Schmidt, native of Germany, became a US. citizen in 1955 After serving as a U-Boat commander, he was a prisoner of war in England until 1948.

——-

A total of 11 Sidney residents have been named to the dean’s list at Sinclair Community College: Mary L. Cianciolo, Richard R. Clark, Danny G. Free, Paula M. Freytag, Brenda L. Garrison, Susan A. Lochtefeld, Clair A. Masteller, John W. Meeker, Gerald P. Nuss, Stephen E. Smith, and David L. Watercutter

25 years

January 20, 1999

Corie Steinke, daughter of Gregory and Pam Steinke and a sixth-grader at Northwood School, is the 1999 city-wide winner of the annual Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee competition, which was held Wednesday at Whittier Elementary School.The first runner-up was Kyle Adkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Adkins and a fourth-grade student at Parkwood School. The winning word was “acre.” Individual school participants were: Laura Freer, Christian Academy, Josh Frilling, Holy Angels; Joshua Ward, Central Elementary; Elizabeth Grubb, Emerson Elementary, Brandi Eustache, Longfellow Elementary; Johnathan Tyler, Lowell Elementary; Kyle Adkins, Parkwood Elementary; Austin Kleman, Whittier Elementary, Corie Steinke, Northwood School; and William Wiseman, Bridgeview Middle School.

——-

WAPAKONETA The annual winter project at the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum has become a total renovation project this year.

“We are doing a total renovation, from one end of the museum to the other,” said John Zwez, director. The $200,000 project, said Zwez, will see many new displays added to the museum. Some of the exhibits, many of which have been on display since the museum opened, will now have a home at the Ohio Historical Society’s museum in Columbus. “The early flight gallery,” said Zwez, “will be totally changed. The Wright Brothers plane, the Toledo Two and the hot air balloon basket are going to the center in Columbus.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.