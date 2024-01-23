LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima, the Lima City Schools and the City of Lima welcome Astronomer Wayne Schlingman to campus Thursday, Jan. 25, for the 2024 Fowler Science Series. Schlingman will present the keynote address “Why Eclipses Enthrall Us” from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts at Ohio State Lima.

The William Fowler Science Series is a cross-disciplinary program for the community and local middle and high school students. The Lima City Schools, in collaboration with outstanding Ohio State faculty and leaders, focus a portion of their fall semester’s science curriculum on the science series’ topic of the year. Not surprisingly, the topic for this year is the total solar eclipse that will unfold in the skies over Lima this spring.

Schlingman is the director of the Arne Slettebak Planetarium at The Ohio State University, where he has been working with faculty and students in many departments to fully utilize the exciting technology available in the full-dome theater reaching thousands of students, and members of the public. Learn more about Wayne Schlingman.

The keynote address is free and open to the public, but priority seating will be given to the middle, high school and college students in attendance. The public is also invited to Schlingman’s evening talk as part of the Eclipse Science Series at 7 p.m., in the G. Gilbert Cloyd Commons in the lower level of Galvin Hall.