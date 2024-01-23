BOTKINS — Any child, who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2024, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2024-2025 school year. Kindergarten is now mandatory by state law.

Botkins Local School kindergarten screening will be held on on days: Tuesday, April 2, Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4.

Parents/guardians can begin the registration process by visiting the school website and click on the Final Forms link. Email Julie Meyer, elementary secretary, at [email protected] or call 937-693-4241 with any questions.

The district requires a copy uploaded on Final Forms or turned in to the school office of the following: birth certificate, shot record, social security card, and any applicable custody paperwork. Register on Final Forms by March 1, 2024.