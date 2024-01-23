Midmark cabinetry wins international design award

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., a leading medical solutions provider focused on the design of the clinical environment to improve the delivery of care, recently announced that its Synthesis Wall-Hung Cabinetry earned the internationally renowned GOOD DESIGN Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.

Selected as a winner in the furniture category for innovative and cutting-edge design, the Midmark Synthesis Cabinetry Collection is designed specifically for the clinical environment to help enhance workflow, ergonomics, technology integration and infection prevention at the point of care. Synthesis Wall-Hung Cabinetry improves ergonomic reach and visibility while helping enhance storage efficiency and infection prevention.

“Cabinetry and storage solutions oftentimes are not designed to work seamlessly and effectively in a medical environment or to accommodate a changing patient and provider demographic that may interact differently with the space and equipment,” said Kurt Forsthoefel, the director of medical marketing at Midmark. “We designed our Synthesis Cabinetry Collection to be more accessible, efficient and standardized, bringing supplies closer to the point of care and maximizing floor space to help improve clinical workflow.”

Synthesis Wall-Hung Cabinetry features base and tall cabinets that better position the most-used areas of storage for easier reach by physicians and staff. For instance, the lower upper height and thinner depth of the cabinets improve access to storage with less reach and lean required. Additionally, the use of gravity-fed, angled flow-shelving improves visibility and access to supplies, even for items stored toward the back of the cabinet.

According to its website, the Chicago Athenaeum’s GOOD DESIGN Awards have been presented since 1950 to the world’s most prominent designers and manufacturers for advancing visionary and innovative product concepts that marry form with function. The emphasis of the GOOD DESIGN program is on quality design of the highest form, function and aesthetics—a standard beyond ordinary consumer products and graphics. The annual award forwards the ideals of a design process that embodies product excellence, endurance and strong public identity. This year, the museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers as well as industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry from over 55 countries.

For more information about Synthesis Wall-Hung Cabinetry, visit www.midmark.com.