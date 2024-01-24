125 Years

January 24, 1899

Henry Finkenbein, a son of Christ Finkenbein, who lives four miles north of Anna, was held up and robbed last night. Two masked men sprang upon him near the Loramie creek bridge as he was returning home from Botkins about 8 o’clock. After knocking him down they searched him and took all the money he had about $9. The suspected parties live in Botkins.

——-

Gibson and McKee expect to close out their stock of hardware and stove and devote their time to the vehicle and implement business.

100 Years

January 24, 1924

A meeting for the creation of a permanent organization to look after welfare work in the community will be held tomorrow evening in the mayor’s office. The organization will be known as the Sidney Welfare Association and shall consist of two representatives from each church, club, fraternal, civic or welfare organization and the city council.

——-

A.F. Moon was re-elected director of the 10 district of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation at a joint conference of boards, including Logan, Shelby, Mercer, and Auglaize counties.

——-

The report of the auditing committee of the Shelby County Agricultural Society shows total receipt of $18,639, with disbursements in the amount of $18,211, leaving a balance in the bank of $428. Members of the auditing committee were: James A. Flinn, Charles F. Richards, and H.E. Marshall.

75 Years

January 24, 1949

Plans for a new 500-car drive-in theatre to be located four miles north of Sidney on Route 25 were revealed today by Joseph J. Klee, of the Klee Theatre Enterprises, Dayton.

——-

The desperate need for a record 1949 March of Dimes campaign was stressed today by Ralph Harmony, Shelby county chairman of the annual polio fund drive.

50 Years

January 24, 1974

What could be more apropos than hallway wallpaper with antique fire engines in the home of Sidney fire chief and Mrs. Lyle Baker. Lots of work has gone into the older home now occupied by Judy and “Buz” and their two daughters, Heather and Joy.

——-

“I don’t consider any issue the most important. I feel that all the issues that confront council are equally important,” explained first- time Sidney Councilman Merrill Asher, representing Third Ward. “The water treatment plant may affect the most people, but at the same time the traffic signal system affects a large number of residents and could be just as important to some people.”

——-

VERSAILLES — US. Air Force Lt. Col. James C. Condon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell E. Condon of Versailles, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for aerial achievement in Southeast Asia. Col. Condon, a prisoner of war from Dec. 27, 1972, through last March, also received the Purple Heart.

——-

A situation which exists in the Sidney City Schools is a disgrace. Virtually all of the schools are running short of expendable materials due to necessary cutbacks of funds allotted to them. In many cases teachers are dipping into their own pockets to buy materials for their classrooms

——-

In Sidney, a favorite stop of the kings of the asphalt is Jack’s Snack Shop on W. Michigan Avenue. The shop is a family-owned business which started 26 years ago. Eleven years ago Stuart and Nancy Waymire took over its operation from her parents.

25 years

January 24, 1999

PIQUA Elder-Beerman Stores – Corp. is asking for more than a million dollars in damages claiming construction of a Sears store in the Miami Valley Centre Mall violates a lease agreement. Elder-Beerman, a principal anchor store in the mall, filed suit in Miami County Common Pleas Court in late December, claiming owners of the mall needed the retailer’s consent to build a Sears store. Sears is moving from the 30- year-old Piqua East Mall to the newer mall. Both are located adjacent to Interstate 75 at the Ohio 36 interchange.

——-

New engineering and production jobs have created a building expansion at Schindler Elevator, 920 S. Vandemark Road. Beth Evans, human resources facilitator, reported that seven new engineers have been hired locally. The research and development department has been transferred to Sidney from Morristown, N.J. Tac Nguyen has transferred to Sidney from the New Jersey operation to continue heading up the department. Also within the last six months, 50 new production people have been hired when increased business created the need. Evans said the company created a third shift after years of being only a first-shift operation.

