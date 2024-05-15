For residents who have been enrolled in the federal funded Affordable Connectivity Program, a recent change may have impacted how much internet services cost.

In 2021, Congress created the ACP to help ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school and healthcare access. Because this is a federally funded program, it can only exist so long as the government keeps it funded. Congress has not renewed funding for the program.

In order to aid in the wind-down of the ACP federal program and the financial benefit it provides to Shelby County residents, the Shelby County Commissioners are offering an opportunity to extend the internet service discount to ACP subscribers who are residents of Shelby County, Ohio.

This extension will be limited to the time period of May 2024 through September 2024. Each qualified applicant, as determined by eligibility, will be eligible for up to $150 in internet service savings ($30 per month between May through September).

This financial support is possible through the state awarded Healthy Aging Grant. Established through House Bill 33 of the 135th General Assembly and administered by the Ohio Department of Aging, the Healthy Aging Grants program is providing funding in support of local aging services focused on helping Ohioans ages 60 and older stay healthy, live longer, and maintain their independence. A portion of the Healthy Aging Grant is to be utilized for such things as internet access services.

Grant funding is limited, and will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on May 31.

An application for the ACP extension funding, through Shelby County’s Healthy Aging Grant, can be found on the Shelby County website under ‘News & Events’, or online https://co.shelby.oh.us/CivicAlerts.aspx.