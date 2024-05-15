Out of the past: May 15

125 Years ago

May 15, 1899

Four pupils in the sixth and seventh grades of the Central building were suspended from school this morning. The boys had learned the questions for examinations were being printed at the “Journal” office and entered the office while the door was left unlocked, picking up a copy of the list of questions. They were observed near the building. Only questions relating to their grades were taken. When it was discovered the questions were missing, the boys were questioned and confessed, and their suspension followed.

——-

Prof. Lowther, of New York. City, a famous billiard player, will give an exhibition at the Wagner house annex tonight

100 Years ago

May 15, 1924

The Shelby County Klan has arranged to hold an open air naturalization and parade Saturday afternoon and evening at the fair- grounds. Officials expect 50,000 Klansmen from various parts of the state. There will be a parade from the fairgrounds through downtown Sidney and return to the fairgrounds.

——-

The downtown portion of Sidney will soon be illuminated by another new electric sign. It is located above the offices of the Miami Valley Electric Co. on Court street and is the largest sign in Sidney.

75 Years ago

May 15, 1949

Ernest C. Amos, publisher of the Sidney Daily News, was honored today on the occasion of his 77th birthday. Last evening, employees of the firm held a surprise party for him at which he was presented with a birthday cake, a replica of the first page of the Sidney Daily News. Another surprise was an eight-page tabloid edition of the newspaper telling the story of his life.

——-

Miss Dorothy Loudenback was named president of the Book and Travel club when members held their annual election yester- day. Mrs. C.M. Milem was elect- ed vice president, and Mrs. Lloyd H. Ruese, secretary-treasurer.

50 Years ago

May 15, 1974

The Rev. Ralph R. Metheny, pastor of First United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Robert Schneider, also of First United Methodist, will be leaving Sidney for other church assignments.

——-

Frank H. Marshall, judge of Shelby County Common Pleas Court, received an award for superior judicial service at the annual banquet of the Ohio State Bar Association in Toledo last week.

25 Years ago

May 15, 1999

The Dayton Business News has named Doug Borchers, vice president of Dickman Supply Co. of Sidney, to be one of the recipients of its “40 under 40” awards for 1999.

Annually, the Dayton Business News searches throughout the entire Miami Valley area for Dayton’s next generation of leaders, and honors them with a special plaque at an awards ceremony. This year’s ceremony took place at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Dayton in April. The honorees, chosen from among a pool of over 150 candidates, are then individually featured in a special Business News publication. Borchers was chosen for his role in significantly increasing Dickman Supply’s sales over the past two years and for his community involvement with local schools, charities and youth organizations.

——-

RUSSIA – The boys at Russia School were on the hot seat Friday. Someone set a fire in the bathroom. They were all suspects as Superintendent Vern Rosenbeck and Sgt. Denny Brown of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department looked for matches or lighters.

Rosenbeck reported the fire in a bathroom down the hall from his office at 2:40 p.m.

A toilet paper dispenser in the last stall of that bathroom had been set afire. The dispenser burned and its plastic housing melted, according to a Sheriff’s Department report Rosenbeck and Brown went to each room in the school, brought the boys into the hallway and had them empty their pockets. According to Brown’s report, no girls were suspected. No lighters or matches were found, Brown reported. He also reported Rosenbeck may offer a reward for information about the fire.

