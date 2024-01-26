Buckets N Boards to perform

Bring the family and see a headline act who has performed in Branson, Missouri, and on Disney Cruise Lines on Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium, New Bremen High School. Presented by Lock One Community Arts, Buckets N Boards is an interactive stage production that has captivated audiences of all ages worldwide. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, and are available for purchase at Western Ohio True Value Hardware in Minster, by calling 567-356-2048, or at the James F DIcke Auditorium lobby prior to the performance.

Courtesy photo