On the agendas

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

BELLEFONTAINE — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have their regular quarterly meeting on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Regional Planning Commission board meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda includes a subdivision review and recommendation for Cynthian Township; solar zoning text review and recommendation for Turtle Creek Township; nominations for executive board officers; director’s and report.