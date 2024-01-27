Out of the past

125 Years

January 27, 1899

The second of the series of University Extension lectures addressed by Pro f.Charles Zueblin, of Chicago, was held in the United Presbyterian church last evening. The subject of the lecture was: “The Distribution of Wealth.”

——-

The greater part of the new books placed upon the shelves of the public library this afternoon were carefully selected for supplementary reading and study for the pupils in our elementary schools.

——-

An article appearing in the Washington D.C “Capital,” is highly complimentary of Milton E. Ailes, formerly of this city, who is now private secretary to the Secretary of the Treasury Lyman J. Gage.

100 Years

January 27, 1924

Millard Hussey, son of Dr. and Mrs. M.F. Hussey, of Ohio avenue, who was admitted to the Bar last week in Columbus, will open a law office in this city in the near future.

——-

G.K. Monroe, of this city, has been appointed deputy state fire marshal.

75 Years

January 27, 1949

In a review of the recent campaign, the board of directors of the Shelby County Community Chest found last evening a total of $25,551.13 had been pledged to the chest. President W.W. Masteller Jr. led the discussion with Campaign Chairman Ralph Wiessinger and Kenneth McDowell executive secretary participating.

——-

R.J. White, a member of the faculty of Sidney High school, has received certificates of honor from two of his former students in the Best Teachers contest sponsored by the Quiz Kids radio program. He was nominated by Rozella and Florette Layman, juniors at Sidney High school.

50 Years

January 27, 1974

Mrs David Haines, county contact chairman for Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, discussed the possibility of a flower show in late June when the Gardens Beautiful Club held a Monday meeting in the home of Mrs. Arthur Killian.

——-

A raging thunderstorm with violent winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour hit the Shelby County area, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Cornice work on the Shelby County Courthouse was blown away, mobile homes lifted off their foundations, trees and poles downed, and windows broken. Robert Allinger, district manager of Dayton Power and Light Co., said there was thousands of dollars worth of damage to company lines. James Siler, operations manager for Pioneer Electric Co., said his company also was “hit pretty bad” by the storm.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners have approved a budget of $7,260,403 for 1974, including an allocation of $2,825,541 for the Wilson Memorial Hospital Building Fund.

——-

ANNA-Gary R. Tirey, Otterbein College director of bands, has been awarded tenure for his work at the Westerville college. Tirey is the son of Dr. J.WTirey II, Anna.

——-

MINSTER-Seven bank directors at the Minster State Bank were re-elected at the annual meeting of stockholders. They are Wilford. Herkenhoff, Norbert Knostman, John R Eiting. Paul H. Meyer, Thomas Morsey, Marvin Huber, and Melvin G. Vallo.

——-

Betsy Wells of Northwood Middle School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wells, was declared winner of the Optimist Club-sponsored oratorical contest at Holy Angels School.

25 years

January 27, 1999

Sidney firefighters will be get- ting a 3.25 percent pay raise this year and raises of 3.15 percent and 3.1 percent the following two years.The percentages were recommended by a fact-finder and approved by firefighters by a 16-7 vote. Four default votes were recorded for absent firefighters. The vote by members of Local 912 of the International Association of Firefighters was tallied at the downtown fire station after Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting. The count took place after the City Council had voted 4-3 to reject the fact-finder’s report. However, a majority vote of council (5-2 or greater) was required to reject the fact-finder’s report, said Law Director Mike Smith. So council’s vote, which happened after an executive session of about 30 minutes, amounted to approval of the report by default. Cincinnati attorney David W. Stanton was the fact-finder. Council members opposed to rejecting the fact-finder’s report were Doris Blackston, Rick Sims and Harold Wiley.

——-

Sidney City Council Monday night adopted an ordinance making three changes related to downtown parking.Six parking spaces behind the Ohio Building were officially designated as two-hour spaces, meaning that Sidney Police can now legally ticket overparked vehicles. While signs designated the spaces as two-hour spots, no legislation had been passed.The second item extends the city’s early-morning no-parking policy around the courtsquare to the south side of North Street, between Main and Ohio avenues. No parking will be allowed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. so that city crews can clean, plow and salt that section of the street.

——-

By Margie Wuebker FORT LORAMIE _Rita Seger is a proud grandmother who says she has been blessed 10 times in that regard.All her grandchildren are happy, healthy and active with their values and goals firmly rooted on the ground. The oldest brothers Todd and Brad Seger have wings and a desire to soar high above the Earth. The two men, sons of Mike Seger of Mount Clemens, Mich., and Karen Seger of Piqua, share common interests and livelihoods as F- 16 pilots in the U.S. Air Force. Capt. Todd Seger, who is 28, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1993 with an engineering degree. First Lt. Brad Seger, who is 25, followed suit two years later. Both qualified for pilot training slots after the academy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.