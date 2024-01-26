Out of the past

125 Years

January 26, 1899

A prize fight between Ike Boone, of Lima, and Billy Johnston, to have been held at Geyer Tuesday night, was broken up in the fifth round by the sheriff of Auglaize county, who placed the fighters, their seconds, he referee and timekeeper under arrest and took them to Wapakoneta.

Temperance Lodge, F.&A. Masons, was last night presented with a Spanish sword and bayonet from the Spanish cruiser Maria Theresal after that ship was raised Aug. 12. The present was sent by George Strollum who is attached to the US. fleet stationed in Cuban waters.

100 Years

January 26, 1924

Mayor Roy Bland today issued an order forbidding coasting on the streets of the city.Asking the cooperation of parents in enforcing the edict, the mayor cited the existing traffic hazards and pointed out that the community has been extremely fortunate that there have been no serious accidents.

75 Years

January 26, 1949

Clarence E. Harp, currently serving as president of city council, today announced that he has taken out nominating petitions as a candidate for mayor of Sidney on the Democratic ticket. Harp is serving his third term as council president.

50 Years

January 26, 1974

David Wood, 14, a newspaper carrier for The Sidney Daily News, used a wheelbarrow to deliver Friday’s issue to his 60 customers. That day’s edition, containing the annual Business Review and Forecast Edition, was especially heavy and, as David discovered, required a little ingenuity to get the job done. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wood, 732 S. Main St., Sidney.

JACKSON CENTER-It was the United Methodist Church that was depicted being razed in yesterday’s edition of The Sidney Daily News and not the United Church of Christ as reported. The structure is being demolished to make way for a new $150,000 edifice.

In order to relieve overflowing sewers and allow more capacity on Sidney’s south side system, preliminary cleaning began this week on a 150 feet section on S.Ohio Avenue between Dallas and Queen.

The first production of the Welcome Wagon Drama Club will be Feb. 1 with the play “Lou Gehrig Did Not Die of Cancer.” Mrs. William Ahl, director of the play, tells it is a story of Victor Spinelli, a frustrated athlete who now works for his domineering father. The lead role of Spinelli will be played by Tom George, with his wife portrayed by Mrs. John Carlisle and Helen Martin played by Mrs. Tom George.

A probe into the attitudes of local law enforcement and judicial officials concerning how much the public ought to know about crime activity in the community has revealed some diverse opinions. Sheriff Don Knasel said: “I’m not going to give you any information until I make a bust.” Representative of a more liberal attitude toward crime and the press is Sidney Police Chief Jack Wilson. “The public has the right to know what is going on in their community and reports of crime should be made available to them.” Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Marshall said he feels the public’s right to know, while essential, should not interfere with the investigation of law enforcers or the rule of law.

For the second consecutive year, the Sidney office of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services has succeeded in placing nearly 1,200 job seekers with Shelby County employers, Robert E. Jones, manager, has announced.

25 years

January 26, 1999

By Matt Zircher — RUSSIA — Behind an outstanding second half effort from Andy Rosenbeck, the Russia Raiders over- came a two-point halftime deficit and held on down the stretch for a 70-67 decision over the Houston Wildcats in a makeup contest here Saturday night. With the win, Russia remains undefeated in the Shelby County League at 7-0 and improves its record to 9-2 overall while Houston has its three-game winning streak snapped and is now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the SCL.

Helen Thomas, White House correspondent with United Press International, spoke her views on a variety of issues during a meeting with the media prior to the 21st annual Lehman Catholic High School Foundation Banquet held Saturday at the high school. Thomas began her journalism career in 1943, writing radio news for UPI while covering a variety of federal agencies in Washington. The first president she covered was John F. Kennedy, beginning with his election in 1960. She followed him to the White House as part of UPI’s contingent.

