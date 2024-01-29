Photos: Anna beats West Liberty-Salem for 4th straight win

Anna’s Mason Carey shoots as West Liberty-Salem’s Carson Poppe defends during a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna. Carey led the Rockets with 13 points. Anna dominated the second half and won 46-34. The squad trailed 20-16 at halftime but outscored the Tigers 17-7 in the third and 13-7 in the fourth. It was the fourth straight win for the Rockets, which improved to 10-7. Mason Carey led the squad with nine points and Evan Myers added nine.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News