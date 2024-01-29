Photos: Anna beats West Liberty-Salem for 4th straight win

Anna’s Mason Carey shoots as West Liberty-Salem’s Carson Poppe defends during a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna. Carey led the Rockets with 13 points. Anna dominated the second half and won 46-34. The squad trailed 20-16 at halftime but outscored the Tigers 17-7 in the third and 13-7 in the fourth. It was the fourth straight win for the Rockets, which improved to 10-7. Mason Carey led the squad with nine points and Evan Myers added nine.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna’s Trey Heitkamp looks to pass while covered by West Liberty-Salem’s Caleb Hershberger during a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna. Heitkamp scored 12 points.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna’s Trey Heitkamp shoots against West Liberty-Salem at Anna on Saturday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna’s Alex Shappie passes as West Liberty-Salem’s Taran Logwood defends at Anna on Saturday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna’s Derek Madden shoots as West Liberty-Salem’s Brevin Louden defends at Anna on Saturday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna’s Evan Myers shoots as West Liberty-Salem’s Isaiah Reames defends at Anna on Saturday.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
clear sky
29.2°F
32.6°
26.1°
88 %
1.4mph
0 %
Mon
44°
Tue
45°
Wed
49°
Thu
55°
Fri
50°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365